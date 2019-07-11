Courteney Cox To Star In & Exec Produce ‘Last Chance U’ Scripted Series In Works At Spectrum Originals; Michael Strahan To EP

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Friends and Cougar Town alumna Courteney Cox is set to headline and executive produce a scripted series in development at Spectrum Originals from Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Productions. The untitled Last Chance U project is inspired by the real-life trials and tribulations of Brittany Wagner, played by Cox, the breakout character from the first two seasons of the popular Netflix docuseries Last Chance U.

Wagner was the academic advisor at East Mississippi Community College, a school known for its dominant athletic program that offers young athletes their last hope in achieving pro status. Wagner is committed to motivating struggling athletes to realize their fullest potential, while they push her to realize her own.

Cox is executive producer and host of Facebook Watch’s documentary series Nine Months with Courteney Cox via her Hopper Productions banner. The series received a best Short Form Series nomination for the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards earlier this year and has been picked up for a second season. Cox’s additional producing credits include Celebrity Name Game alongside Freemantle/Debmar Mercury as well as Cougar Town and Dirt, in which she also starred.

On the film side, Cox produced Just Before I Go, which marked her feature directorial debut. She is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Strahan has first-hand college football experience from his years at Texas Southern University. SMAC’s primetime gameshow The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Strahan, is currently airing its fourth season on ABC.

Wagner is repped by CAA.

