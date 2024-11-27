Courtney Love claims she was ghosted by ‘rude’ PJ Harvey: ‘It’s not OK’

Courtney Love has claimed that English singer-songwriter, PJ Harvey, has ignored her when she reached out to request a potential collaboration.

Love, 60, is the former partner of Kurt Cobain and recently made headlines after criticising Taylor Swift. She also became a grandmother this year, when her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, gave birth to a baby boy.

The former Hole frontwoman, is currently auctioning her hand written lyrics for the hit single “Violet” for charity but when speaking about new music shared an anecdote about Harvey, after enquiring about a potential cameo on her next record.

Speaking to The Standard, Love said: “I did ask PJ Harvey to come back – I wanted just one of her great iconic Stones guitar riffs.

“We have a relationship; I’ve endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me,” she added.

“So I wrote her about how f***ing rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it’s not okay – she hasn’t played rock music in 100 years! Her first five albums are great; after that, she ventured into art space.”

PJ Harvey (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere in the interview, Love revealed that REM’s Michael Stipe and Will Sergeant from Echo and the Bunnymen, who she calls her “favourite guitarist on Earth,” do appear on the album.

On X/Twitter, Sargeant wrote: “The Cat is out of the bag! My old friend Courtney Love has spilled the beans so I reckon I can too. I have been working on her new record for a couple of months now. Though fragmented to a couple of days a week. I have been given total artistic freedom by Courtney and her producer Butch Walker. And it’s been a brilliant trip working on these ace songs. I have had great help from our pro tools mastermind Andrea Wright. Not sure when it will be out but stay tuned and I will let you know as soon as I do.”

Love also confessed to having a “crush” on rapper Kendrick Lamar during the interview and said that she would like to collaborate with Doja Cat, Stormzy, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Lana Del Rey in the future.

Courtney Love (Getty)

In a previous interview with The Standard from April, Love gave a not so flattering appraisal of Del Rey, who she had previously called a “musical genius”.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said.