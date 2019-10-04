Courtois suffering stomach problem, not anxiety say Real

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (OCTOBER 4, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE, TALKING ABOUT THIBAUT COURTOIS, SAYING:

"He was not well. Yes, for sure. He wasn't well, he was a bit ... as can happen sometimes, he was a little, how do you call it? That's it, (his stomach was) upset. I was going to use a word but yes, upset. It can happen. A player can play, things can happen but you can play. At half-time he was not fit to play. (Journalist asking: And why is Courtois unquestionable?) What? (Journalist asking: Why is Courtois unquestionable?) Unquestionable about what, man? Have I said that to you? Nobody is unquestionable, not Courtois, not anyone else. There are 25 of us here."

STORY: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane defended under-fire goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on Friday (October 4) following criticism for his lacklustre start to the season.

The Belgian was jeered during Tuesday's disappointing 2-2 Champions League draw at home with Club Bruges as the visitors raced into a shock two-goal lead.

He was substituted at half time with an issue that will keep him out of Saturday's top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Granada in La Liga.

In a statement on Friday, Real denied local media reports suggesting the Belgian had been diagnosed with anxiety.

The club said the player was suffering from 'acute gastro-enteritis with dehydration and an electrolyte imbalance', an issue Zidane confirmed.

Alphonse Areola, who replaced Courtois in midweek, will deputise.

Zidane is facing yet another injury crisis in defence ahead of the visit of the newly promoted side after confirming that left back Marcelo, who did not train, will be absent with a hamstring injury.

(Production: Juan Antonio Dominguez / Miguel Gutierrez)



