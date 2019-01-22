At Couture Week, Hunting Season Hosted a Très Chic Crew for Dinner

Story continues

Hayley Bloomingdale Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Hunting Season bags make an entrance Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Bianca Brandolini D’Adda and Saloni Lodha Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Charlotte Groeneveld and Tina Leung Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Tatiana Casiraghi and Lorraine Schwartz Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Berets and bags awaited guests at their seats Photo: Sonny Vandervelde More

Under the sweeping searchlight of the Eiffel Tower and nestled in the quiet cobbles of Saint-Germain, Hunting Season kicked off Couture Week last night with an intimate dinner at Le Bar de L’Hotel.

It was a friends and family affair. Cohosted by Alexia Niedzielski, Tatiana Casiraghi, and Hunting Season founder Danielle Corona, the attendees flocked together to recap the frenzy of day one and don their new berets, which adorned each place setting at dinner alongside gifts (for the girls, the brand’s hecho en Colombia square trunk bag, and for the men, impossibly handsome table lighters). Guests included Lauren Santo Domingo, Sarah Harris, Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, Hayley Bloomingdale, Elizabeth von Guttman, and Esteban Cortazar, who brought out a bevy of his fellow Colombians. Bianca Brandolini D’Adda prowled in her full-length Giambattista Valli tiger trench, and Tina Leung seemed to usher in the season ahead in a pink cherry-blossom ensemble by Marni.

The four-course meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant proved the perfect backdrop—and provided ample time—for the gathering to catch up and compare notes for the frenetically fantastic week ahead. Several vowed they would make it to early morning pre-Fashion Week workouts, and model Maryna Linchuk hinted at her forthcoming sustainable surfwear collection in partnership with Parley, the ocean-conservation nonprofit with which she works closely.

Corona ended the affair with a few words on the Colombian artisans who are at the core of Hunting Season and graciously thanked her hosts and guests for the evening. The party dispersed—with most off to bed and a few brave souls venturing deeper into the Parisian night—but all awoke to the same beautiful surprise: the City of Light dusted with a fresh coat of snow.