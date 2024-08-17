Coverage of the motorcyclist killed in a crash has been identified
Coverage of the motorcyclist killed in a crash has been identified
Coverage of the motorcyclist killed in a crash has been identified
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride's mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver, spilling its cargo of large plastic tubes, just days after the wedding, family members said.
The eldest Duggar daughter, 34, tied the knot with Wissmann during a "simple, classic" ceremony in front of 500 guests in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on Aug. 15
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
"Taking care of this can make a huge difference in your 40s."
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
In an update from, police said all the individuals involved had been identified and that no arrest had been made
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
"It would tear the family apart if they knew."
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
A white Florida woman was convicted Friday of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black neighbor amid an ongoing dispute about children playing loudly outside her home. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)
"I caught my husband-to-be being intimate with my maid of honor (former best friend) on our wedding day. My friends tried to tell me, and I wouldn't listen. What could either of them say? They were caught. I immediately went to my dad, calmly told him what happened, and then walked down the aisle by myself...and made an announcement to the invited guests that the wedding was off."
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr