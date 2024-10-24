Covered Bridge Chips announces new leader after CEO arrested in Maine

Only five and a half months after a fire burned its plant in Harvey, Covered Bridge Potato Chips are now being produced in Woodstock. (Jeanne Armstrong/CBC - image credit)

Covered Bridge Potato Chips, a New Brunswick company based near Hartland, has made changes to top leadership after its CEO was charged in the U.S. with domestic assault.

The Waterville company announced Wednesday that Brook Dickinson would be appointed executive vice president. Dickinson has worked in senior leadership roles in the company for over 15 years, a release said.

"This announcement follows the notice that company President and CEO Ryan Albright has chosen to take an extended leave of absence in light of recent personal health challenges," the release said.

Just days before the announcement, Albright was arrested in Bangor, Maine, and charged with domestic assault, according to the city's police department.

Sgt. Jason McAmbley with Bangor police said officers were called early Saturday morning about an alleged "family fight" in Bangor. Officers arrived and separated the parties, he said.

Albright was then charged and brought in overnight to the Penobscot County jail, McAmbley said.

A clerk at the jail said Albright posted $750 cash bail and was released the same day.

Ryan Albright was arrested by the Bangor, Maine Police Department on Oct. 19 and was charged with domestic assault. He has not yet been found guilty in court.

Ryan Albright was arrested by the Bangor, Maine Police Department on Oct. 19 and was charged with domestic assault. He has not yet been found guilty in court. (Submitted by Bangor Police Department)

Albright has not yet been proven guilty before a court.

He has a disposition hearing at the Penobscot County Courthouse on Jan. 13, a clerk at the county's district attorney's office said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but no other information was available, McAmbley said.

CBC News requested an interview with incoming Covered Bridge Chips leader Dickinson, but the company has not responded.

A family photo with Ryan Albright was removed from the company's English website, but remains on the French version.

A family photo with Ryan Albright was removed from the company's English website, but remains on the French version. (Covered Bridge Potato Chips Company)

Through its marketing, the company has made a brand for itself as a family-owned and run company.

The company used to have a family photo, including Ryan Albright, on its website, but it has since been removed. However, it still remains on the French-language version of the site.

"In 2004, Matt and Ryan Albright started a potato distribution company and later bought the farm where the potatoes were harvested," the company's website says.

The company has had a challenging year since fire destroyed the factory in Waterville in March. In August, Albright described the following months as "a roller-coaster."

Since the fire, the company has relied on manufacturing at six other chip companies in Canada and the United States to continue production.

A fire tore through the Covered Bridge Potato Chip factory in Hartland Friday, putting about 120 people out of work.

A fire tore through the Covered Bridge Potato Chip factory in Waterville in March. (Dustin Culberson/Facebook)

The chips are then sent back to a Covered Bridge Chips plant in Woodstock where they are seasoned and packaged to be sent out.

In Wednesday's release about the leadership change, the company said it employs 100 Atlantic Canadians.

"The company and its employees would like to acknowledge the tremendous contribution that Mr. Albright has made to the advancement of the company and wish he and his family well with their personal plans," the release said.