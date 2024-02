Reuters

(Reuters) -After a Delaware court threw out Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package on Tuesday, the Tesla chief executive and a board seen as captive to him must find a way to negotiate a replacement contract. The ruling is spurring on investors who for years have raised concerns about Tesla board independence. This could be a turning point for Musk, who recently said he was uncomfortable transforming Tesla into an artificial intelligence leader if his control did not rise with a new pay package.