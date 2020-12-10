COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

COVID-19 : 4071 cas actifs dans les écoles

·1 min read

COVID-19. En date du 7 décembre, 4071 cas actifs de COVID-19 (3198 élèves et 873 membres du personnel) étaient rapportés dans 1102 établissements préscolaires, primaires et secondaires du Québec. Par conséquent, un total de 1197 classes sont fermées. Dix écoles sont fermées ou partiellement fermées. Les élèves concernés suivent donc leurs cours à distance. Le nombre total d’écoles comptant un ou des cas positifs rapportés avec diagnostic depuis le début de l’année scolaire est de 2210. Notons que l’on peut consulter la liste des écoles concernées sur cette page publiée par le gouvernement du Québec :

https://cdn-contenu.quebec.ca/cdn-contenu/adm/min/education/publications-adm/covid-19/reseauScolaire_listeEcoles.pdf?1600113647

Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal

  • US Oct. job openings blip up to 6.7 million but hiring slows

    WASHINGTON — U.S. employers advertised slightly more job openings in October, but hiring slipped as a resurgence of COVID-19 threatens the economic recovery. And the number of Americans fired or laid off rose for the first time since June.Job postings rose to 6.65 million in October from 6.49 million in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. But employers hired 5.81 million workers, which is less than the 5.89 million hires in September.In its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS), the Labor Department reported that companies and government agencies laid off or fired 1.68 million workers, up from 1.44 million in September. Federal government layoffs of temporary Census workers contributed to the uptick.The American job market has been slowly healing since it collapsed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States hard. Employers slashed 22 million jobs in March and April, then began recalling furloughed employees back to work.But the job rebound has been slowing and is threatened by a rebound in COVID-19 cases.The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 245,000 jobs last month, marking a sharp and steady deceleration from 4.8 million new jobs in June, 1.8 million in July, 1.5 million in August, 711,000 in September and 610,000 in October.In all, the American economy is still 9.8 million short of the jobs it had in February.Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

  • It Took A Pandemic (And Cancer) To Mend My Relationship With My Mother

    Her sacrifices as a working mother in Vietnam made me the person I am today.

  • U.S. states to sue Facebook for antitrust violations on Wednesday - sources

    A group of U.S. states led by New York will file a lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon accusing Facebook Inc of violating antitrust law, according to two sources familiar with the matter. New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has said she will make a major "business related" announcement on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been probing Facebook, as have state attorneys general.

  • Boeing 737 Max back in air 2 years after grounded by crashes

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago.Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.The company own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between São Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 Max, a Gol spokesperson told The Associated Press in an email.Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 Max aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.Brazil’s aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 Max in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America’s biggest country.Similar restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and Europe, where commercial flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.“The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process,” Gol’s chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.________________________________________Diane Jeantet, The Associated Press

  • Mobile testing in TTC buses comes to Toronto as city reports 553 new COVID-19 cases

    Six TTC buses, which have been retrofitted to create mobile COVID-19 testing sites, will roll out this week, heading first to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke, Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday. The news came as the city reported 553 new cases of COVID-19 — a number Chief Medical Officer Eileen de Villa said was evidence the virus continues to "spread widely" in the city. "Case counts in the mid-500s or into the 600s are in no way a good thing," said de Villa, who pointed out Toronto is now just over two weeks into its 28-day lockdown. Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Wednesday, and the city's seven-day case average is sitting at 512. Testing buses hit the streets The new buses will bring testing to the doorstep of people in the city's hard-hit areas, said Toronto Paramedic Services Supt. Kyle MacCallum. "The buses are being used in areas where we don't have indoor clinic space," he told CBC Toronto. MacCallum says the set up on board the buses is simple — the regular seats are gone, replaced by some basic equipment and enough space to safely distance. The buses have also already gone out on a few trial runs in the late summer and early fall. "We've had some days where we've done anywhere from 30 to 40 tests, and we've had other days where we've done upward of 300 tests in one day," he explained. "Very much depends on what the need in the community is." City adds more service to busiest bus routesThe TTC's Stuart Green says the six buses being used had already been decommissioned when they were retrofitted to be testing sites, and aren't coming from available bus service. That will be good news for Torontonians who still use TTC buses to commute, who have complained about crowding on the network's busiest routes. At Wednesday's news conference, Tory detailed steps the city is taking to ease that crowding, including retraining streetcar and subway operators to drive buses, and more critically, adding extra buses to the busiest routes.The TTC also revealed that this year it will not offer the usual night of free transit service on New Year's Eve. "Given current restrictions, partying is not an appropriate thing to encourage," Green wrote on Twitter. 88,000 sought mental health helpToronto officials also reminded residents of available mental health supports as the holiday season approaches. "You are not alone if you are feeling these feelings of anxiety and stress," Tory said at the city's daily COVID-19 briefing.Tory said more than 88,000 Torontonians have reached out to the city's partner organizations for mental health support so far.  He also announced extra supports for front-line workers, who are encouraged to call 211 to be connected with specialized counsellors. De Villa also fielded questions about holiday plans, imploring people to celebrate within their own households and discouraging any kind of 14-day quarantine ahead of Christmas except in specific cases, like students returning home from university. "It's hard to break with tradition even once. But the best and safest decision for those we love is to break it ... just this once," she said.

  • Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns

    YEREVAN, Armenia — Thousands of protesters converged on the parliament building in Armenia's capital Wednesday to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister over his handling of the fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.Nikol Pashinyan's opponents are angry at a peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the separatist region but saw Azerbaijan take over wide areas that have been controlled by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.Armenia's opposition parties gave Pashinyan an ultimatum to resign by Tuesday, but he has ignored the demand, defending the peace deal as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from overrunning the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region.About 15,000 protesters marched through downtown Yerevan to the parliament building, chanting “Nikol go away!”The opposition has been pushing for Pashinyan's resignation since the Russia-brokered peace deal took effect on Nov. 10. Protests have grown over the past days, with demonstrators blocking traffic in various sections of the capital, and also rallying in other cities.The Armenian Apostolic Church and all three of the country’s former presidents have joined the demand for Pashinyan to step down.Undeterred, the prime minister told lawmakers in parliament Wednesday that the nation needs consolidation in the current difficult period. “Voices of different groups mustn't be mistaken for the people's voice,” he said.Speaking outside parliament Wednesday, Artur Vanetsyan, the former head of the National Security Service who leads the Homeland opposition party, argued that Pashinyan should step down to allow opposition forces to “normalize the situation" in the country. “Each day he stays on the job raises a new threat to the nation,” Vanetsyan said.Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army forged deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept the peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas.Azerbaijanis have celebrated it as a major victory, and the country is set to hold a massive military parade Thursday — to be attended by visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan during the conflict, which it used to expand its clout in the region.___Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.Avet Demourian, The Associated Press

  • Parents express relief as F.W. Begley reopens after COVID-19 outbreak

    After three weeks, Frank W. Begley Public School in Windsor is reopening for some students on Wednesday, and parents who spoke with CBC News are expressing confidence in the school's ability to keep children safe from COVID-19.Gerard Gutierrez, parent of junior kindergarten student Nico Gutierrez, praised the efforts of the school."There's always a standard level of safety that we always have to exercise ... but I think the school did a great job and I'm comfortable with the precautions they're taking," he said.Parent Stephanie Walsh says she's "not concerned at all" about the safety of students moving forward."I've got three autoimmunes. So I don't leave my house at all — and I have no concern whatsoever."An outbreak was declared on Nov. 17 and the school was shut down. In total, 49 people — 40 students and nine staff — tested positive for COVID-19.The return to the classroom is being staggered by grade, starting with Kindergarten and Grade 1 students. The last students to resume in-class lessons are the Grade 7 and 8s, who will be returning on Monday.The school's closure affected 391 students who had been attending in-person classes, a further 146 students were already learning remotely.A spokesperson for the public board said mental-health resources have been created especially for students upon their return."They focus on safety, feeling part of the school again, feelings, skills and strategies to address their feelings," a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board said in a statement on Monday.Mandatory mask measure failsMeanwhile, an attempt to have the Greater Essex County District School Board make masks mandatory for all students failed Tuesday night after the motion was ruled out of order.But confusion over the state of the motion and procedural ruling meant there was still speakers heard on it before the trustees were told the item was off the agenda.The motion, brought forward by Greater Essex County District School Board trustee Julia Burgess, sought to have all students, not just those in grades 4 and up as mandated by the province, wear masks. A similar motion had been made and turned down in August, just prior to the start of the 2020 school year. COVID-19 and studentsThere are currently 67 COVID-19 cases within the public school board and 19 active within the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.The outbreak at Begley is no longer considered active by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Two other schools in the region are in outbreak but remain open. A fourth school that had an outbreak, W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary, reopened on Monday after being shut down in late November.

  • Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees

    NEW YORK — Artists, activists and a former president gathered online for PEN America's annual gala, held virtually this year because of the pandemic.Those honoured by the literary and human rights organization included the Chinese organizer and dissident Xu Zhiyong; Darnella Frazier, the teenager who taped the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police; and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was a key witness during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Bono and Emma Thompson were among the celebrities offering tributes to Tuesday night's award winners.Hearst executive vice chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. was this year's Corporate Honoree. PEN also presented a literary service prize to Patti Smith, who sang the ballad "Build a Peaceable Kingdom," and the Voice of Influence Award to former President Barack Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” came out last month. In a taped conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning historian and former PEN president Ron Chernow, Obama said that the advocacy of PEN and other organizations influenced him as president.“I was consistently raising issues of jailed journalists, jailed dissidents, censorship issues, freedom of the press issues in conversations that I would have,” he said. “There were a number of occasions where, as a consequence of us being aware of the plight of a journalist or a dissident, a human rights activist, that making it onto the agenda of a conversation that I had, that it ended up resulting in somebody’s freedom.”The Associated Press

  • Elizabeth May's Christmas Poem Is All About COVID-19 Vaccines

    Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May shared her rendition of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" with the House of Commons before holiday break.

  • N.S. reports six new cases of COVID-19, prepares for first doses of approved vaccine

    Nova Scotia has 71 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including six new cases in the central zone. The province reported the latest cases in a news release, which says four are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, with the individual self-isolating. One of the six new cases is still under Public Health investigation.Nova Scotia Health laboratories completed 1,954 tests on Tuesday. The province had previously been reporting the number of rapid tests daily, but said Wednesday it would be reporting those figures weekly starting this Friday.The active case count of 71 marks a decrease, down from 78 on Tuesday."I'm pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in the news release."This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve."Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release that Nova Scotians should "remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel."On Tuesday, Strang said two cases had been identified at a large poultry facility in the Annapolis Valley, which was closing to test other staff. McNeil said Wednesday that rapid testing had begun at that facility and no other cases had yet been identified.Vaccine advancementsAt a media availability Wednesday, McNeil said Health Canada's approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine was cause for optimism, and the province was continuing to prepare for distribution.Nova Scotia is expecting one batch of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month, with regular weekly allotments starting in January.The newly approved vaccine has to be transported and stored between -80 C and -70 C, and right now the only freezer in the province that can accommodate those temperatures is in Halifax. As such, the first doses will have to be administered in the central zone. McNeil said anyone tapped for priority access who is outside the Halifax area will be brought in to receive their dose.The first people in Nova Scotia to receive the vaccine will be frontline health-care workers, as Strang announced Tuesday. A national committee on vaccines recommends that health-care workers at risk of COVID-19 exposure, long-term care staff and residents, and people over the age of 80 should be the priority candidates for vaccination.McNeil said Nova Scotia chose to target frontline health-care workers first because they are the ones most likely to transmit to long-term care residents and the elderly."We will be providing it to residents in long-term care, but quite frankly the residents who have gotten COVID is because someone else has brought it in," said McNeil Wednesday.Clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine show it to be 95 per cent effective in preventing people from getting ill, but it's not yet clear how much it curbs transmission."We wanted to make sure that we protect [health-care workers] so that they could continue to care for and look after those of us who may require health care outside of COVID," McNeil said.Cases in the Atlantic provincesNewfoundland and Labrador announced Monday it would be at least a month before it rejoins the Atlantic bubble. Anyone arriving in that province from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island has to self-isolate for 14 days. P.E.I. announced Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21. The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are: * Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday and has 20 active cases. * New Brunswick reported one new case Wednesday and has 74 active cases. Three people are hospitalized and in intensive care.  * P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday and has 14 active cases. The province introduced sweeping restrictions Monday, with all gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos closed for at least two weeks and restaurants closed to indoor dining.Walk-in testing available for ages 16 and upWalk-in COVID testing is available for people aged 16 and up with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.Asymptomatic people can access rapid testing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lebrun Centre in Bedford from 1:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rapid testing is for people aged 16 and up, and should only be sought out by those who have not recently travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.SymptomsAnyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough.Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.MORE TOP STORIES

  • QHC North Hastings spending more this year due to COVID-19

    Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, gave Faraday Township council a presentation on the status of Quinte Health Care North Hastings at their council meeting on Dec. 2. After thanking council for its continued funding support each year, Bishop told council about the expenditures that QHC North Hastings had made in 2020 which included some unforeseen financial outlays related to dealing with COVID-19 and its effects.  Bishop thanked council for their commitment to healthcare in North Hastings and said that they are the municipality in the region that gets it. Faraday Township gives $20,000 in funding to them every year, according to Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer for Faraday Township.  Several years ago, Faraday Township passed $100,000 in donations, and consequently the ultrasound room was named in their honour.  “COVID-19 was an unprecedented time for all of us. Some extra costs this year, so we did go ahead and purchase a few things, mostly things that needed to be put in place in case things got worse here and the hospital was inundated with COVID-19 patients,” she says.  Bishop says that fortunately they are doing pretty well, and that the hospital has not been overwhelmed and the system seems to be able to handle everything. She detailed the changes in the hospital, which she says has included lots of barriers and lots of plastic.  “The physio department is currently doing COVID-19 assessments. At one point they were doing 35 to 40 swabs a day, which is quite a lot. Now, however, it’s kind of tapered off so that’s a good thing,” she says.  Bishop said that they had committed $85,000 to equipment in 2020, and that they had allotted another $30,000 to the dialysis unit, replacing six chairs in that unit. She said they were currently doing two shifts a day, but that their appointment schedule was full and that there was a waiting list. Consequently, they are looking at adding a third shift to accommodate the increased demand from kidney dialysis patients.  Bishop revealed that QHC North Hastings had decided back in March 2020 when COVID-19 started to become serious, that they would not do a lot of public fundraising because they felt that the community at large had a lot of pressure on it and with employment uncertainty and a sense of general uncertainty overall.  “So, we decided we’d be okay and more silently do what we could do to cover our mandate which we’re doing. We have great partners, including Faraday Township, so we’re not going to be lacking in any essential equipment,” she says.  QHC North Hastings as a whole is spending an extra million dollars a month on top of what they had expected due to COVID-19 “That’s a minimum of $12 million over budget this year on COVID-19 costs, so that’s a huge cost. We will be expected to cover some of those costs but have gotten some generous donations in order to do that,” she says.  Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson asked Bishop if they had the ability to use ventilators here or if patients would need to be transferred down to the COVID-19 centre in Belleville.  Bishop replied that they had been able to buy two laryngoscopes to intubate people so that they could go on a ventilator if necessary.  “So, we can put a couple of people on a ventilator if it comes up and then transfer them down to Belleville to the COVID-19 centre,” she says.  Bishop then went over some statistics. She said that there had been 14,417 emergency room visits in 2019, which worked out to about 40 visits per day, “a busy emergency department” according to Bishop.  She said that the hospital was running lots of clinics, like blood transfusions, and that worked out to about 10 per day. There were about 25 x-rays and ultrasounds done each day. She mentioned that there were 299 patient visits each staying about 8.3 days, with 58 staff at the hospital, so she reiterated again how busy a spot it was. Bishop said they were expecting one more doctor in the community in 2021, which would take some of the pressure off the doctors that are already here. Nicholson asked if the hospital had noticed an increase in out of town patients due to COVID-19. Bishop replied that she wasn’t sure, as she wasn’t physically present at the hospital with the pandemic going on, and hadn’t asked. But she said she would find out. Nicholson thanked her and said she was just interested to know as the town seems a lot busier at this point in the year than it did last year.  Bishop then went on to inform the council that costs in healthcare are going up, technology is getting better, things are going more digital and that technology is becoming obsolete much faster than before.  “So, the next 10 to 15 years are going to be very expensive. It’s going to be tougher,” she says.  The hospital auxiliary’s No-Frills roundup fundraiser, which has raised nearly $150,000 since it began, and the Tim Horton’s cookie sales were also mentioned. Bishop said the cookie sales were unprecedented, as Tim Horton’s sold over 15,000 cookies, about double what they normally do. All proceeds from the cookie sales at the two local Tim Horton’s went to the hospital auxiliary.   Nicholson asked if the hospital auxiliary café was still closed, which it was, according to Bishop. Apparently, they could open, but the volunteers are older so they’ve elected to keep it shut down, as it has been since March.  She mentioned that the store was busy however, which was good news.  Nicholson thanked Bishop for coming and for her hard work.  “You put a lot of hours into it, do a lot of meetings and you do a good job,” she says, which was a sentiment that was echoed by all of the council.  Bishop, in return, thinks that the council and support staff at Faraday Township are a great bunch of people, and said so in a Facebook message from Dec. 3. “They are a great example of municipal leadership in health care.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

  • Council board members resign over Bill 229

    The provincial government’s stance on Bill 299 has led to mass resignations from the Greenbelt Council. Council chair David Crombie submitted his resignation to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Crombie said  recent actions taken by the Government in committee hearings on Bill 229 “have confirmed that we differ fundamentally on policy directions affecting the Greenbelt. “You will recall that the Council had urged your Government on previous occasions to withdraw Schedule 6 from Bill 229. This advice is grounded in the view that Ontarians can successfully realize the great values and benefits of the Greenbelt through the effectiveness of watershed planning, the strength and resilience of the Conservation Authorities and the power of public participation and open debate. “It is now clear that the Government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 disastrously assaults all three of these primary conditions. It cuts out the heart of integrated watershed planning and management; severely cripples the Conservation Authorities in the pursuit of their historic stewardship of environmental issues, and now with the grossly expanded use of Ministerial Zoning Orders (MZO) and other procedural revisions, essential public discussion and debate will be stifled or shut down.” Crombie said this is not policy and institutional reform. It’s “high-level bombing and needs to be resisted.” Council member Deborah Martin-Downs followed suit, noting the province doesn’t value the advice of the council, and the role that conservation authorities play in public safety and environmental quality. “It is now clear that the government’s direction under Schedule 6 of Bill 229 is a blatant assault on conservation, the environment and transparent governance,” she said. Environmental Defence said Crombie’s departure is a shame. Kevin Eby, Leith Moore, Pamela Blais, Wayne Caldwell and MPP Lynn Morrow all resigned. “It is a great shame and a loss to the people of Ontario that David Crombie, the chair of the provincially appointed Greenbelt Council, had no alternative but to resign ...,” said Executive Director Tim Gray. “His resignation comes as a direct result of Minister Steve Clark’s refusal to listen to the Council’s advice and remove Schedule 6 from Bill 229 (the budget bill).” Gray said Crombie and the Council have been key thinkers and advisors to the Ontario government on how to best protect farmland, natural features and economic prosperity. It is tragic that their impartial advice has been ignored and overridden by the self-serving demands of developers. “It is not too late for the Ontario government to finally listen to the advice of the Council and remove the attacks on our future, contained in Schedule 6 of the budget bill. All Ontarians are watching,” Gray said.  Mark Pavilons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, King Weekly Sentinel

  • Why the COVID-19 vaccine has to be kept so cold

    Canada has purchased both ultra-low and -20 degrees Celsius freezers ahead of the vaccine's arrival

  • Local artist puts together colouring book of city landmarks

    A local artist has created a new colouring book that highlights some of the city’s most memorable landmarks. ‘Colour the Hat: A Colouring Book of Medicine Hat Landmarks’ was published recently by Leanne Stock and is being sold by Medicine Hat Public Library. Stock says the book took her 100-plus hours to create and she is proud to see it come to life. “To get a break from detailed acrylic painting, I go out and do urban sketches in the community,” said Stock, who has been an artist since she was 14. “I’ve been doing that for years and people have given me great feedback on my art style. “Myself and the library thought it would be a good idea to make a colouring book out of drawings in my style. That’s how this came to life.” The book features 30 drawings by Stock, who also works at the library. “There’s so many different beautiful things to see in Medicine Hat.” she said. “I tried to include a bit of everything, but I could have done four books with the number of amazing places in the city.” The book features the public library, the Ranchman Hotel, Finlay Bridge among other iconic spots. Stock says she was able to work on the book whenever she found free time. The library published 150 copies of the colouring book, which sold out quickly. It has put another order in and hopes to have more as soon as possible. You can get on a wait list for the book by calling the library at 403-502-8525.Mo Cranker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News

  • National Museum of African American Music to open next month

    NASHVILLE — A new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville. The National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens, news outlets reported. Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30. Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said officials look forward to welcoming music lovers and celebrating the history of of African American music. “We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making.” he said. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said, it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks. The Associated Press

  • Winter travel advisory ends as snow clears in the GTA, chance of showers

    Wednesday's snowfall will give way to a chance of showers in the Greater Toronto Area as temperatures rise, Environment Canada says.The weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for large swaths of southern Ontario early morning, noting that precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions mid to late morning.Anywhere from two to four centimetres of snow were initially expected to accumulate, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 4 C.

  • Germany sets date for election determining Merkel successor

    BERLIN — Germany's next parliamentary election, which will determine the country's new leader after Chancellor Angela Merkel's long rule, will be held on Sept. 26, 2021.President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's office said Wednesday that the head of state set the date in line with a recommendation from the government. It will be post-World War II Germany’s 20th parliamentary electionGermany holds elections every four years. The lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, elects the chancellor. That may not happen until well after the election, because the process of putting together a governing coalition can be lengthy. After the 2017 election, it was nearly six months before Merkel was sworn in for her fourth term — a record.Merkel has been chancellor since 2005. She said more than two years ago that she wouldn't seek a fifth term, and has repeatedly made clear that she won't change her mind.At present, it's hard to guess who will succeed her, and much will depend on whom the leading parties nominate as their candidates for chancellor.Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union, part of a conservative bloc that is well ahead in polls thanks in part to positive reviews of her management of the coronavirus pandemic, plans to choose a new leader in January. That person will likely, but not necessarily, be nominated to run for chancellor.The centre-left Social Democrats, who provided three of Germany's eight post-war chancellors, have chosen Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as their candidate.But the party, now the junior partner in Merkel's governing coalition, is currently very weak in polls. Its support is lower than that of the environmentalist Greens, who are likely to make their first run for the chancellery but have yet to nominate a contender.Voters will elect at least 598 lawmakers to the Bundestag. The number may be considerably higher because of Germany's complex electoral system, which is based on proportional representation but also sees voters choose directly elected local representatives. The current Bundestag has 709 members.The Associated Press

  • Canopy Growth pulls plug on St. John's facility, and 4 more, despite assurances of 'full steam ahead'

    Canopy Growth is folding in several provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador — which means the St. John's production facility won't even open its doors. That dramatic development comes just nine months after Liberal MHA Bernard Davis, then industry and innovation minister, said he had been told by top company executives plans were on track. "I spoke to the management of Canopy. They assured me that they are full steam ahead with the process, that we have a $90-million facility at East White Hills Road," Davis said in March. The 150,000-square-foot facility was set to open in the White Hills area of St. John's, which would have made it the company's largest site in Atlantic Canada.Wednesday's development came via media release from the company. "These decisions are never easy and we want to thank the employees impacted for the contributions they made to Canopy Growth, as well as the government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting Canopy Growth as we worked to build this production facility," said Jordan Sinclair, Canopy Growth's vice-president of communications, in the statement.Sinclair would not be doing interviews, said a spokesperson. Other sites where Canopy Growth will stop operations include Fredericton, Edmonton, and Bowmanville, Ont.In total, 220 employees will be out of a job. WATCH: Mark Quinn reports on how Canopy Growth's closure is playing out with N.L. politicians: "This was a difficult decision but I believe it is the right one," David Kline, CEO of Canopy Growth, is quoted as saying in the media release. The company said the closures, and job cuts, will save between $150 million and $200 million, which will contribute to "accelerating our path to profitability," said the media release.Numbered company and a controversial dealThe original deal between the N.L. government and the company generated controversy when it was struck in December 2017. The government offered $40 million in tax remittances in exchange for Canopy establishing a production facility in the province and a guaranteed supply to the local market.Industry Minister Andrew Parsons said the provincial government has not given the company anything at this point, clarifying rumours that government had given the company $40 million."What it is there's a $1.9 million that's been paid through remittances, which is a complex process. But that $1.9 million, which has been paid, will be paid back to government before the weekend." Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "Right now this process has cost us zero dollars. This hasn't cost us a cent. Do I like the fact that there's an empty building over there where we were hoping to have a bunch of people working? Of course that's disheartening."The facility was expected to produce 12,000 kilograms of dried cannabis per year, create 146 jobs and ensure at least 8,000 kilograms would be available for distribution and sale in Newfoundland and Labrador alone.Canopy's lease payments would have been nearly $5 million per year over five years, with the option to buy the facility at the end of the term.One aspect related to the deal that dominated provincial politics for weeks in the province — and detailed in this CBC Investigates story — was the fact that a numbered company bought the land shortly before leasing it to Canopy. The deal even become one of the issues Auditor General Julia Mullaley said her office would investigate, calling it "an important public policy issue" at the time.Grim developments for other Canopy sitesIt was in March, when Davis made his comments, that Canopy Growth axed 500 employees and closed two warehouse production facilities in British Columbia. It was Tory MHA Lloyd Parrott who raised the issue, and said the company's reassurance was of little comfort. One month before the B.C. facilities were shut, a Yorkton, Sask., site was also closed. The company detailed other changes at that time, which included ceasing farming operations in Springfield, N.Y., and at its cultivation facility in Colombia. PC Leader Ches Crosbie calls the project a failure on the government's part to create jobs, growth and the hope that there is an economic future in the province. "The people who are going to suffer are the people who would have had the jobs and the rest of us who would have benefited from the taxes paid by a viable enterprise," he said. "This enterprise was never viable without the subsidies the Liberals put up for it."Parsons said the fold up is not a failure on the province's part, citing other Canopy closures across the country. "This is a company that got too big, too fast and I think they will admit this," he said."I feel bad for the employees of the company. But this is a nation-wide issue that they're facing right now as a fairly large publicly traded company."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Toronto International Film Festival releases Top Ten lists for 2020

    TORONTO — Features from Deepa Mehta, Tracey Deer, and Michelle Latimer are among those on the Toronto International Film Festival's best-of-the-year list. The annual TIFF Canada's Top Ten list includes the Mehta-directed "Funny Boy," which is Canada's submission to the Oscars for best international feature film and is streaming on CBC Gem. Mehta also co-wrote the story with Shyam Selvadurai, who penned the novel that inspired the film, about a Tamil boy growing up gay during deadly conflict in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and '80s. Deer is on the list with "Beans," about a 12-year-old Mohawk girl coming of age during the 1990 Oka Crisis. And Latimer made the cut with the documentary "Inconvenient Indian," which is adapted from Thomas King's acclaimed 2012 non-fiction book and won two awards at TIFF in September. Other films on the top 10 list include: - "Fauna" by Nicolas Pereda, a comical look at so-called "narco" violence in Mexico. - Mike Hoolboom's "Judy Versus Capitalism," about Canadian feminist activist Judy Rebick. - "The Kid Detective" by Evan Morgan, a dark comedy releasing VOD/digital on Dec. 15. - The Olympic swimmer drama "Nadia, Butterfly" by Pascal Plante, which was chosen for the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is now available on digital/VOD platforms. - Sean Durkin's family thriller "The Nest," which stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon and is now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox. - "No Ordinary Man" by Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt, about the life of jazz musician Billy Tipton, who was outed as a transgender man after his death in 1989. - Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi horror "Possessor," which is also now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox. TIFF says it plans to feature other Canada's Top Ten selections in the near future. The organization says the list has seven first or second features, and films by six filmmakers of colour and three Indigenous filmmakers. Forty per cent of the features are directed or co-directed by women. TIFF's internal programming team — Cameron Bailey, Diana Sanchez, and Steve Gravestock — chose the titles.  TIFF also released its annual list of Top 10 shorts, 50 per cent of which were directed or co-directed by women. Gravestock chose the shorts with TIFF programmer Robyn Citizen, in consultation with Short Cuts programmers Jason Anderson and Lisa Haller. The shorts are: "Aniksha" by Vincent Toi; "The Archivists" by Igor Drljaca; "Benjamin, Benny, Ben" by Paul Shkordoff;  "Black Bodies" by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall; "êmîcêtôcêt: Many Bloodlines" by Theola Ross; "Foam" ("Écume") by Omar Elhamy;  "How To Be At Home" by Andrea Dorfman;  "Scars" by Alex Anna; "Sing Me a Lullaby" by Tiffany Hsiung; and "Stump The Guesser" by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

  • People 'understanding' of scaled-back funerals due to COVID-19, association says

    Island funeral homes are adjusting to the new COVID-19 circuit-breaker measures announced by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King on the weekend.Until at least Dec. 21, funerals can have no more than 10 people, excluding staff. Faith-based gatherings and weddings have also been scaled back to a limit of 10. "It was disappointing, but I guess totally understandable with what's going on," said John MacIsaac, secretary-treasurer of the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association."We certainly realize that we want to stop the spread as best we can, and everybody has to do their part for sure,"There is a 10-person limit for viewings or wakes as well.'Keep everybody safe'The new rules are similar to those at the start of the pandemic in March, MacIsaac said."A lot of people are very understanding, with the fact we had sort of gone through this back in March. We're all in it together, I guess," MacIsaac said. "And nobody certainly wants to be the point of a super-spreader event."MacIsaac said he expects some families will opt to hold larger services later, when gathering limits go up again, he said."I think people are, for the most part, realizing what we have to do to keep everybody safe," MacIssac said.More from CBC P.E.I.