COVID-19 : 4071 cas actifs dans les écoles

Local Journalism Initiative

Kim Bishop, the chair of the North Hastings Fund Development Committee, gave Faraday Township council a presentation on the status of Quinte Health Care North Hastings at their council meeting on Dec. 2. After thanking council for its continued funding support each year, Bishop told council about the expenditures that QHC North Hastings had made in 2020 which included some unforeseen financial outlays related to dealing with COVID-19 and its effects. Bishop thanked council for their commitment to healthcare in North Hastings and said that they are the municipality in the region that gets it. Faraday Township gives $20,000 in funding to them every year, according to Dawn Switzer, the clerk and treasurer for Faraday Township. Several years ago, Faraday Township passed $100,000 in donations, and consequently the ultrasound room was named in their honour. “COVID-19 was an unprecedented time for all of us. Some extra costs this year, so we did go ahead and purchase a few things, mostly things that needed to be put in place in case things got worse here and the hospital was inundated with COVID-19 patients,” she says. Bishop says that fortunately they are doing pretty well, and that the hospital has not been overwhelmed and the system seems to be able to handle everything. She detailed the changes in the hospital, which she says has included lots of barriers and lots of plastic. “The physio department is currently doing COVID-19 assessments. At one point they were doing 35 to 40 swabs a day, which is quite a lot. Now, however, it’s kind of tapered off so that’s a good thing,” she says. Bishop said that they had committed $85,000 to equipment in 2020, and that they had allotted another $30,000 to the dialysis unit, replacing six chairs in that unit. She said they were currently doing two shifts a day, but that their appointment schedule was full and that there was a waiting list. Consequently, they are looking at adding a third shift to accommodate the increased demand from kidney dialysis patients. Bishop revealed that QHC North Hastings had decided back in March 2020 when COVID-19 started to become serious, that they would not do a lot of public fundraising because they felt that the community at large had a lot of pressure on it and with employment uncertainty and a sense of general uncertainty overall. “So, we decided we’d be okay and more silently do what we could do to cover our mandate which we’re doing. We have great partners, including Faraday Township, so we’re not going to be lacking in any essential equipment,” she says. QHC North Hastings as a whole is spending an extra million dollars a month on top of what they had expected due to COVID-19 “That’s a minimum of $12 million over budget this year on COVID-19 costs, so that’s a huge cost. We will be expected to cover some of those costs but have gotten some generous donations in order to do that,” she says. Deputy Mayor Marg Nicholson asked Bishop if they had the ability to use ventilators here or if patients would need to be transferred down to the COVID-19 centre in Belleville. Bishop replied that they had been able to buy two laryngoscopes to intubate people so that they could go on a ventilator if necessary. “So, we can put a couple of people on a ventilator if it comes up and then transfer them down to Belleville to the COVID-19 centre,” she says. Bishop then went over some statistics. She said that there had been 14,417 emergency room visits in 2019, which worked out to about 40 visits per day, “a busy emergency department” according to Bishop. She said that the hospital was running lots of clinics, like blood transfusions, and that worked out to about 10 per day. There were about 25 x-rays and ultrasounds done each day. She mentioned that there were 299 patient visits each staying about 8.3 days, with 58 staff at the hospital, so she reiterated again how busy a spot it was. Bishop said they were expecting one more doctor in the community in 2021, which would take some of the pressure off the doctors that are already here. Nicholson asked if the hospital had noticed an increase in out of town patients due to COVID-19. Bishop replied that she wasn’t sure, as she wasn’t physically present at the hospital with the pandemic going on, and hadn’t asked. But she said she would find out. Nicholson thanked her and said she was just interested to know as the town seems a lot busier at this point in the year than it did last year. Bishop then went on to inform the council that costs in healthcare are going up, technology is getting better, things are going more digital and that technology is becoming obsolete much faster than before. “So, the next 10 to 15 years are going to be very expensive. It’s going to be tougher,” she says. The hospital auxiliary’s No-Frills roundup fundraiser, which has raised nearly $150,000 since it began, and the Tim Horton’s cookie sales were also mentioned. Bishop said the cookie sales were unprecedented, as Tim Horton’s sold over 15,000 cookies, about double what they normally do. All proceeds from the cookie sales at the two local Tim Horton’s went to the hospital auxiliary. Nicholson asked if the hospital auxiliary café was still closed, which it was, according to Bishop. Apparently, they could open, but the volunteers are older so they’ve elected to keep it shut down, as it has been since March. She mentioned that the store was busy however, which was good news. Nicholson thanked Bishop for coming and for her hard work. “You put a lot of hours into it, do a lot of meetings and you do a good job,” she says, which was a sentiment that was echoed by all of the council. Bishop, in return, thinks that the council and support staff at Faraday Township are a great bunch of people, and said so in a Facebook message from Dec. 3. “They are a great example of municipal leadership in health care.”Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times