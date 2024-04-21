Covid-19 booster jabs offered at walk-in clinics this spring

Walk-in appointments will be available for those most at risk of serious illness from Covid-19 this spring, as they are urged to have a booster vaccine.

From Monday, walk-in vaccinations will be available at community clinics for eligible residents in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG).

Appointments can also be made at local pharmacies and GP clinics.

Dr Geeta Iyer, clinical lead for the BNSSG Covid-19 vaccination programme, said for clinically vulnerable and older people the virus "can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening".

UK vaccine experts say the booster should be available to everyone over 75, care-home residents and those aged six months and over who have a weakened immune system.

Dr Iyer said protection from Covid-19 can "fade over time" therefore it was important for people to take up the booster vaccine if they are eligible.

She said: "It’s quick and easy to recharge your immunity and will give you the protection you need for the months ahead."

"The vaccine has saved countless lives, prevented thousands from needing to go to hospital and helped us to live with the virus without fear or restrictions," she added.

The NHS said those invited should have the jab at least three months after their last dose.

The spring booster vaccine in BNSSG will be available until 30 June.

More on this story