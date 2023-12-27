COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Michigan, state health agency says
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Michigan amid holiday the holiday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in Michigan amid holiday the holiday.
New vaccine could be a game changer for those with high cholesterol
Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. But there are ways you can lower your risk.
“It’s pretty painful but I am so grateful that they did such a great job,” said the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum
A “miracle” baby who was born without eyes and had half her brain removed is baffling doctors by hitting all her milestones. Harlym Carter, who is five months old, was born with anophthalmia - a birth defect in which one or both eyes don’t develop fully. Doctors discovered the left side of her brain was underdeveloped after Harlym had several seizures - and she had life-changing surgery to disconnect the left side of her brain from her right. But mum Allyanna Carter, 19, says she’s almost crawling, able to sit upright and hold her head up - as well as babbling and drinking from a bottle. Allyanna, who cares for Harlym full-time, from Salisbury, North Carolina, said: “When I was first told about Harlym’s condition, I was heartbroken. But already, doctors are extremely surprised at how she’s doing. “I was told she’d never be able to walk or talk - but she’s nearly crawling, even though she can’t use the right side of her body. “She’s the best baby ever - and so talkative! "At first I automatically assumed her conditions had something to do with me - any mum is going to blame herself. "But doctors told me there wasn't a clear reason why she was born with so many conditions - it's just genetics." Allyana found out she was pregnant in November 2022 and had a healthy pregnancy all the way through. She was told Harlym looked “perfectly healthy" at her 20 week scan - and had no idea about her health problems until she gave birth. Allyana said: “I didn’t know she had any conditions during my entire pregnancy. “I had a perfectly healthy pregnancy - no complications. “Every pregnancy scan I was told she looked fine.” Allyanna went into labour on July 21, 2023 and Harlym was born the following evening at 9.08pm, at the Novant Health Centre, Salisbury, weighing WHAT. Doctors instantly took Harlym away to clean her - and pulled Allyanna’s mum, Kacie, 40, to the side. They told her there was a possibility Harlym had been born without eyes - but couldn’t work out whether her face was just really swollen. Kacie was told the newborn would be sent for a CT scan the following day - and she was left to break the news to Allyanna. Allyanna said: “I wasn’t paying attention to what the doctors were telling my mum - I was just holding Harlym, having quality time with my baby. “They told her they were planning a CT scan the next day." At one day old, Harlym had a seizure and the CT confirmed she'd been born without eyes. Allyanna said: "I was absolutely heartbroken. I was thinking about how she'd never be looked at as regular. "It was very hard for me - but when she was transferred back to the NICU, I was told she had a lot of other conditions, and I thought - I'm going to love her anyway." Harlym was born with several other rare health conditions - some of which haven’t yet been officially identified or named. She has been diagnosed with galactosemia an inability to break down sugars - and has to be fed through a tube. Harlym also has choanal atresia, where the nasal passages are blocked by bone, and causes severe breathing problems. The tot underwent a hemispherectomy - a surgery in which one side of the brain is removed or disconnected from the other - to stop her seizures in August this year. This has left her with a permanent weakness in the right side of her body. Allyanna said: “Doctors were constantly telling me to think about Harlym’s quality of life - but I didn’t just want to pull the plug. “They said she wouldn’t be able to talk or walk, use the right side of her body - and she’d have global delay. “But the thing is, she’s doing so well.” Allyanna aims to enroll Harlym into mainstream school when she’s old enough - and constantly helps her to work on her brain function. She said: “She copies everything I do - like blowing bubbles with my tongue, or whistling. It’s all a good sign - doctors didn’t think she’d have any type of brain activity. “Above all, she’s so happy. She loves everybody, she laughs at everything - and she loves being held.” Allyanna does still feel sad her daughter can't see. She said: “It definitely bothers me every day - we went to go and see Christmas lights the other day, but she doesn’t get to see them and enjoy them. “I just kept thinking about all the things she’s going to miss out on.”
Brittany Watts suffered a miscarriage at home after doctors deemed her foetus unviable. Days later, she was charged with felony abuse of a corpse in a striking example of Ohio’s dangerously confusing abortion laws, writes Andrea Blanco
Loneliness can cause heart problems, muscle weakness, and paranoia. Here's why, and how to offset the effects.
When Barry Sheehan thinks about his care at the Osgoode Care Centre in south Ottawa, his mind often turns to the food."They promised me that I would have a lobster roll," Sheehan said with a chuckle. "I thought they were joking!"Originally from New Brunswick, the 81-year-old moved into Osgoode Care partly to be closer to his daughter Katie Cote and her family. But Sheehan still misses the Maritimes."It was fun and good to see all the people who had never had a lobster roll enjoy it," he said.Tha
The Food Standards Agency announced the recall on Christmas Eve.
She said she "gained double the weight back" after stopping the medication.
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Sharlene Rabang and her calico cat fled the wildfire that destroyed her town on Maui and arrived at a family home on another Hawaii island after a 24-hour odyssey that included sleeping in a car. Dazed, coughing and weak, the frail but feisty 78-year-old headed straight for the bedroom. Her daughter headed for a drugstore, thinking the coughing might be asthma or the flu. It wasn't. Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of c
Emily Ryan’s life changed quite literally overnight when she was a freshman in college.
German Shepherd waiting more than a year for a forever home because of treatable health condition
Business Insider's health reporters and editors are fitness nerds: this year we learned exercise tips to improve longevity, stay motivated to exercise and make gains in shorter workouts.
If you like salmon or cottage cheese, you're in luck!
With the holiday season wrapping up, physicians are warning families to pay attention to children who may be experiencing sickness, as the holidays bring an uptick in sick visits.
The so-called 'zombie disease' in deer has not led to infections in humans but scientists warn chronic wasting disease is a 'slow-moving disaster'
Eating an unhealthy, low-fat diet based on animal protein and fats may help you lose weight at first, but keeping it off is another story, a new study found.
If for nothing else, you have to begrudgingly respect Covid’s sense of dramatic timing. Whenever the public could least do with a widespread bout of the respiratory illness, along comes another spike – often involving a new variant, new symptoms and a refreshed sense that almost four years on from the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus is very much still with us.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When you buy eyedrops at a U.S. store, you might assume you're getting a product made in a clean, well-maintained factory that’s passed muster with health regulators. But repeated recalls involving over-the-counter drops are drawing new attention to just how little U.S. officials know about the conditions at some manufacturing plants on the other side of the world — and the limited tools they have to intervene when there's a problem. The Food and Drug Administration is asking C
Popular weight-loss injections including tirzepatide, semaglutide, and liraglutide all work to regulate appetite, but may have different side effects.