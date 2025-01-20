COVID-19: It's been five years since the first case in America. What's it like today?

Five years ago Monday, someone was identified with COVID-19 for the first time on American soil.

In the years since, 1.2 million Americans have died from the virus, and more than 7 million worldwide.

On Jan. 20, 2020, laboratory tests confirmed that man in his 30s who had recently returned from Wuhan, China was infected with the novel coronavirus, which hadn't yet been named.

The chaos and fear that would soon unfold couldn't be foreseen at the time, but would mark the start of a period marked by uncertainty and public health transformation.

More: A look back: Key moments from the first months of COVID-19

Where was the first confirmed COVID case in the U.S.?

The first laboratory-confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the US was diagnosed in Snohomish County, Washington, about 12 miles north of Seattle, less than two months after the first case was publicly reported in central China.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington patient has still yet to be identified, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did say at the time that he was a 35-year-old man who had recently returned from a family trip to Wuhan, a city of nearly 14 million people, where the virus was first discovered. That same day, the CDC activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the outbreak.

He was treated at the Providence Regional Medical Center just outside of Seattle in Everett, Washington. USA TODAY previously reported that the patient experienced symptoms of cough, fever, fatigue, and diarrhea before developing pneumonia. He was released from hospital care on Feb. 3, 2020.

Although his was the first confirmed case in the U.S., it's likely the virus was already spreading undetected here.

More: The first US case. The first death. The first outbreak at a nursing home.

COVID-19 in 2025: What's it like?

COVID-19 doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon despite advancements in vaccines previous infections with the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The virus is here and it’s here to stay. What has changed dramatically is the case severity,” Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School previously told USA TODAY.

In 2020, a telltale sign that you'd gotten COVID-19 was the sudden lost of taste and smell, as well as a fever and cough. Today, they may resemble other common seasonal illnesses.

“The symptoms are virtually indistinguishable from those of the flu and other respiratory viruses,” Sax said. “Some cases are so mild that people would not even think about testing themselves” for COVID-19.

Deaths from the virus have been on the decline since early 2022 after a massive spike in cases and deaths, according to data from the CDC, however, people are still getting infected.

Free rapid at-home tests are now the go-to and since the federal government started a program for Americans to order at-home tests, more than 900 million have been distributed through COVIDtests.gov where Americans can still request up to four free tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tests are also available at local retailers or online.

WastewaterSCAN, which tracks levels of various pathogens in sewage, found high COVID-19 levels nearly everywhere they looked across the country, as of early January, though levels were not as high as the peaks last winter or in August.

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriquez, Grace Hauck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: Five years after the first U.S. case. What it's like in 2025