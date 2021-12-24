COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canadian North office and hangar in Yellowknife

A Canadian North plane sits on the tarmac at the Yellowknife airport. N.W.T. health officials have declared a COVID-19 workplace outbreak at the Canadian North hangar and office. (Sara Minogue/CBC - image credit)

N.W.T. public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Canadian North office and hangar in Yellowknife. A workplace outbreak is declared when more than one person has COVID-19 at a worksite.

A public exposure notice issued Thursday evening said the exposure took place at the two locations between Dec. 17 and 23.

It stated Yellowknife Public Health is following up with all known contacts, and that if people think they should have been contacted but haven't, they should isolate immediately, arrange for testing and call Yellowknife Public Health to get advice at 867-767-9120.

The notice listed four other exposure locations in Yellowknife at different times between Dec. 20 and 22. The locations include Glen's Independent Grocer, Shopper's Drug Mart, Rochdi's Independent Grocer and Williams Electronics.

