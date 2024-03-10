COVID-19 outbreak in Montague hospital's in-patient unit ends

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the in-patient unit at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is over. (Shane Hennessey/CBC - image credit)

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Kings County Memorial Hospital's in-patient unit is over, Health P.E.I. confirmed Sunday.

The outbreak at the hospital in Montague was declared on Feb. 22. Visitor restrictions were put in place to limit the number of partners-in-care per patient.

The health agency is encouraging visitors to the in-patient unit to wear a mask and to stay away if they feel ill.

This was the second COVID-19 outbreak on the in-patient unit in the past several months. A previous outbreak led to visitor restrictions from Nov. 23 and Dec. 8.

Hospital's ER open Saturdays again

The end of the outbreak at the in-patient unit comes a month after the hospital's emergency department began opening on Saturdays for the first time since July 2023.

The weekend closures were originally due to last until October, but Health P.E.I. later extended them until February to ensure there was enough physician coverage to help avoid unplanned closures.