COVID-19: Singapore Premier League to continue behind closed doors

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Premier League (SPL) will play its matches as scheduled, but behind closed doors until further notice, due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Football Association of Singapore in a media release on Friday (13 March) that precautionary measures and protocols established earlier in the season will remain in place for all players, officials and match-day workforce involved in the matches.

“While the decision for matches to be played behind closed doors was not made lightly, the well-being of the football family and wider public is our top priority,” it said in the media release.

Fans can continue to follow the matches via various platforms, including on myCujoo and on Singtel mio Sports Channels 111 to 113 and StarHub Hub Sports Channels 201, 202 and 204. Fans are advised to follow the official Singapore Premier League Facebook page and the official SPL website for latest updates.

ABL suspends its competition

Meanwhile, the Asean Basketball League (ABL) also announced on Friday that it is indefinitely suspending its competition due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The ABL, which includes Singapore side Singapore Slingers, had postponed more than 50 games since early February due to the virus.

“The travel restrictions in the region, the quarantine requirements upon the teams’ return to their respective countries, and heeding the advice of multiple government institutions have led to the decision to suspend our season,” it said in a media statement.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

COVID-19: 79 Singaporean attendees who attended religious event near KL contacted

COVID-19: Singapore imposes new border restrictions on Italy, Spain, France and Germany

COVID-19: Ticketed events with at least 250 participants to be cancelled, deferred