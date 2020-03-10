COVID-19: Singapore's upcoming 2020 World Cup qualifiers postponed

Singapore's Ikhsan Fandi (red jersey) tussles for the ball with Palestine's Abdallah Jaber in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Jalan Besar Stadium. (PHOTO: Football Association of Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore national football team’s upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March and June have been postponed, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a media statement on Monday (9 March), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed that the Lions’ upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Palestine (26 March), Saudi Arabia (31 March) and Uzbekistan (4 June) will be postponed.

No dates have yet been set for the postponed matches.

Matches could go ahead if countries agree: Fifa

The postponements came after world football governing body Fifa agreed with its Asian counterpart, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to put off all upcoming World Cup Asian Zone second-round qualifiers.

However, Fifa said that matches could still go ahead if the countries who are due to play each other mutually agree, subject to prior approval from both Fifa and the AFC.

“FIFA and the AFC will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will communicate to the FAS details of any further changes to the fixture schedule in due course,” the FAS statement said.

Singapore third in Group D

Singapore are third in Group D of the Asian Zone qualifiers, two points behind group leaders Uzbekistan and a point behind second-placed Saudi Arabia.

The top finisher in each of the eight groups and best four second-placed teams will progress into the third round of World Cup qualifiers, and will also secure a spot at the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

