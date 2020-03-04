COVID-19: Team Singapore athletes show appreciation for frontline medical staff

National bowler New Hui Fen (right) presenting an autographed jersey and appreciation card to Singapore General Hospital staff members (from left) Goh Rui Hao, Kenneth Low, Victoria Teoh and Vanessa Tan. (PHOTO: Sport Singapore)

SINGAPORE — New Hui Fen may be an accomplished bowler who has won gold medals at Asiads and SEA Games, but she is certain that she would not be able to do the jobs of the frontline medical staff during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“I heard that many of them have to work late shifts, irregular hours and overtime work,” she told Yahoo News Singapore. “That’s just tough work for me, and I have total respect for them doing this for the past few months.”

Which is why when Sport Singapore asked the various national sports associations (NSAs) to produce tokens of appreciation for the frontline medical staff, New joined in without hesitation.

On Wednesday (4 March), she represented the Singapore Bowling Federation in presenting their appreciation cards and autographed jerseys to staff members from the Singapore General Hospital at the SportSG office in Kallang.

Besides bowling, eight other NSAs – golf, football, netball, silat, swimming, table tennis, volleyball and wushu – contributed tokens of appreciation. Members of YouthCreates, the youth branch of the Active Enabler Programme of GetActive! Singapore, also pitched in.

The SGH staff who accepted them are all athletes themselves, and they said that every bit of appreciation shown helps in motivating them during this extraordinary period.

“Having that extra affirmation that what we're doing is important, and it means something,” said staff nurse Victoria Teoh, who also plays rugby with the Rugby Recreation Club.

“It really encourages us to keep working hard every day, and really just to do our best.”

