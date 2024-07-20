COVID-19 variants KP.3 and KP.3.1.1 account for 50% of cases, latest CDC data shows

As many people continue to enjoy the warmer months, another COVID variant is rising in circulation across the United States.

Although the KP.3 COVID-19 variant continues to lead as the dominant variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that another variant KP.3.1.1 is not too far behind the leading strain.

The CDC's Nowcast data tracker showed the projections of the COVID-19 variants for a two-week period starting on July 7 and ending on July 20. The KP.3 variant accounted for 32.9% of positive infections, followed by KP.3.1.1, at 17.7%. Combined, the two variants make up 50.6% of cases.

The data also shows that from June 23 to July 6, KP.3 was at 33.7% during the previous two-week period. The strain decreased in positivity by 0.8%. However, KP.3.1.1. rose 10.9% from 6.8% for the period ending on July 6 to 17.7% on July 20.

COVID-19 cases: Biden has COVID-19 and he isn’t alone. Cases are rising across the US.

COVID Symptoms of KP.3, KP.3.1.1

The CDC has not said if KP.3 or KP.3.1.1 has their own specific symptoms. However, CDC Spokesperson, Rosa Norman, previously told USA TODAY that the symptoms associated with KP.3 are similar to those from JN.1. The government agency outlines the basic symptoms of COVID-19 on its website. These symptoms can appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe.

These are some of the symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC said you should seek medical attention if you have the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds

CDC data shows the COVID-19 test positivity by state

CDC data shows which states have the lowest and highest COVID-19 positivity rates from July 6 to July 13, 2024.

Can't see the map? Click here to view it.

The CDC data shows that COVID-19 test positivity has risen 12.6% within the past week.

On July 16, the CDC said that COVID-19 infections are growing in 42 states, stable or uncertain in 6 states, and declining to zero.

Changes in COVID-19 test positivity within a week

Data collected by the CDC shows that four states had the biggest increase of 5.6% in positive COVID-19 cases from July 6 to July 13, 2024.

Here's the list of states and their changes in COVID-19 positivity for the past week.

Alabama, +3.7%

Alaska, +0.6%

Arizona, +0.7%

Arkansas, +3.3%

California, +0.7%

Colorado, +3.1%

Connecticut, +3.4%

Delaware, +3.6%

District of Columbia, +3.6%

Florida, +3.7%

Georgia, +3.7%

Hawaii, +0.7%

Idaho, +0.5%

Illinois, +4.7%

Indiana, +4.7%

Iowa, +5.6%

Kansas, +5.6%

Kentucky, +3.7%

Louisiana, +3.3%

Maine, +3.4%

Maryland, +3.6%

Massachusetts, +3.4%

Michigan, +4.7%

Minnesota, +4.7%

Mississippi, +3.7%

Missouri, +5.6%

Montana, +3.1%

Nebraska, +5.6%

Nevada, +0.7%

New Hampshire, +3.4%

New Jersey, +5.5%

New Mexico, +3.3%

New York, +5.5%

North Carolina, +3.7%

North Dakota, +3.1%

Ohio, +4.7%

Oklahoma, +3.3%

Oregon, +0.6%

Pennsylvania, +3.6%

Puerto Rico, +5.5%

Rhode Island, +3.4%

South Carolina, +3.7%

South Dakota, +3.1%

Tennessee, +3.7%

Texas, +3.3%

Utah, +3.1%

Vermont, +3.4%

Virginia. +3.6%

Washington, +0.6%

West Virginia, +3.6%

Wisconsin, +4.7%

Wyoming, +3.1%

Biden is on Paxlovid to fight COVID: What to know about accessibility, effectiveness

How can we protect ourselves from KP.3, KP.3.1.1, and other variants?

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months old and older get the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: KP.3 COVID variant holds strong, KP.3.1.1 emerges: Symptoms, CDC data