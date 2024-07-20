COVID-19 Won’t Make President Joe Biden Quit After Doctor Says He’s Improving

Americans waiting for President Joe Biden to drop out after he contracted COVID-19 mere hours after he said only a “medical condition” would make him quit are going to have to wait a little longer.

Biden’s physician, Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a memo to the White House on Saturday that the president’s conditions are improving steadily and that he “continues to perform all of his presidential duties.” Connor added that Biden is now on his sixth dose of Paxlovid, a prescription treatment for “adults who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization,” according to the drug’s official website.

The president’s diagnosis forced him to ditch several scheduled campaign events this week, but his campaign insists he’ll be back on the trail next Monday.

Biden poked fun at his positive test on Wednesday, starting a thread on X that read, “I’m Sick… of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election,” referencing Musk’s pledge to send $45 million per month to a Trump-affiliated Super PAC. X users had a field day with the post, turning it into a meme within hours.

