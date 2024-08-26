Covid cases spiking, but not hospitalizations.
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, the FDA just approved an updated vaccine for the latest variant, making its rounds.
As COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, the FDA just approved an updated vaccine for the latest variant, making its rounds.
Nebraska-born Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz stays true to his Midwestern roots - down to his choice of soda.
A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has one town in Massachusetts closing its parks and fields each evening. Four other towns are urging people to avoid going outdoors at night.
Tiana Johnson, who was already struggling with postpartum depression, had to navigate grief while blending families and expecting another baby
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
When it comes to in-flight meals, no one knows better than the flight attendants who work on the aircrafts day in and day out.
"The doctor told me there was no rush."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday pushed back against Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) suggestion that former President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if were elected president and such a bill arrived on his desk. “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters…
Al Roker turned 70 on August 20 feeling "better than I have in years," he said. He has walking daily and Today’s walking community to thank for his energy.
Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after six days in the hospital.
Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.
The upgrade means staff can record and monitor patients' vitals digitally.
'They allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,' explained Dr. Rock G. Positano.
E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
Liberal candidates in red states are finding common ground with some 'pro-life' voters on abortion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Walmart has recalled nearly 10,000 cases of apple juice sold in stores across the U.S. that were found to contain potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.
Study finds processed meats impact brain health
If you're looking to balance out your pasta obsession, high-protein pasta is a great option. Find out how experts think it compares to traditional versions.
West Nile Virus is a relatively rare and potentially deadly disease, which is primarily spread by mosquitos.
A team of researchers from the University of Milan made a surprising discovery while analyzing over 300-year-old, preserved brains found in a burial site in Milan. As detailed in their study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the scientists found evidence that people in 17th-century Europe were chewing on the leaves of the coca plant, […]
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.