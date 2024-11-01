COVID-era outdoor dining program extended in Annapolis

If you frequent Annapolis, it's hard to remember a time when this wasn't normal - people eating in parking lots and on side streets. It's hard to imagine downtown without it now. The city council just made a move to ensure this type of outdoor dining sticks around a little while longer. "Over the years, it's given a whole totally different feel to all of downtown," Bob Harrison, owner of the Market House, told WMAR-2 News as we talked amidst outdoor diners taking advantage of the unseasonably warm November day.