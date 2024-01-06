Covid-style flu tests could help cut use of antibiotics

Lab test

A rapid flu test that could help doctors avoid handing out too many antibiotics and keep patients out of hospital could soon be rolled out on the NHS.

Care homes in the NHS Yorkshire and Humber region are trialling lateral flow devices that work like Covid-19 tests to diagnose influenza A and B, giving a result in 30 minutes.

At present doctors use PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing to diagnose flu but results can take 48 hours to come back from the lab, by which time it is often too late to administer antivirals.

Doctors will sometimes prescribe antibiotics needlessly to vulnerable patients because they are worried that not treating a bacterial infection early could be deadly.

The new rapid antigen test, developed by Roche, diagnoses both Covid-19 and flu, helping doctors to either rule out the viruses or isolate and treat patients quickly. It may even become available for home testing if successful.

Dr Ashton Harper, head of medical affairs at Roche Diagnostics, said: “Flu isn’t commonly tested in primary care. With these new tests, you can have a result within 15 to 30 minutes, and that has a significant advantage in influencing the management of patients, particularly in the appropriate use of antibiotics.

“It means that you’ll be able to detect either of those viruses, and if there is a co-infection, which is important because you’re more likely to have a severe illness with worse outcomes.

“It enables the doctor to have a greater confidence in thinking that this might be a bacterial infection, and therefore it does warrant antibiotics.”

He added: “Potentially it could be used as Covid tests were.”

The tests have the potential to be used at home like Covid tests - Georgeclerk/iStockphoto

The initial pilot was planned for winter 2021 but was postponed because of rising omicron cases and low flu numbers.

During winter 2022, there were nearly 15,000 excess deaths associated with flu, the highest figure since 2017-18 when 22,500 more people died.

A small pilot of 250 patients carried out in the North West in winter 2022 picked up 33 cases of flu and 26 of Covid, with only six prescriptions for antibiotics.

About 70 per cent of antibiotics are offered in community settings but around a fifth of prescriptions are unnecessary, which is driving antimicrobial resistance.

Flu, bacterial chest infections and pneumonia often have similar symptoms such as fever and cough, but giving antibiotics when they are not needed can lead to complications such as C.diff infections.

Doctors often feel under pressure from patients to prescribe antibiotics but developers are hoping that a test will help them understand why the drugs are inappropriate.

Easier for patients to understand

Dr David Linden, the respiratory workstream lead at NHS Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber, said: “The GPs liked the fact that they had a test they could discuss with the patient so they understood that this is what you have and this is the right treatment.

“It also makes it easier to explain to people why they might need to isolate to stop the spread of infection.

“A lot of prescriptions have a 48-hour window from the onset of symptoms and the turnaround time of testing doesn’t support that, but if we can get antivirals in earlier it will hopefully stop the patient deteriorating, preventing the need for hospitalisation.

“We want to prevent disease as early as possible as early as we can.”

The team is hoping that rapid testing in the community can prevent or contain outbreaks, and take pressure off the NHS.

Sarah Chadwick, the antimicrobial resistance programme manager at West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “During the first pilot we also avoided hospitalisations.

“It was small numbers in the first phase because there were fewer patients involved in the pilot. But we were definitely able to reduce hospitalisations and the number of people going into intensive care.

“Helping people to stay within their homes is important during winter pressures.

“It’s about community containment, but it’s also about people not ending up in secondary care.”

Roche is hoping to run the pilot until March and then release the results, meaning the tests could be deployed for winter this year.

