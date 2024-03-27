Covid vaccine to be sold at Boots for £99

(Trustees of the Science Museum)

Boots will begin selling Covid-19 vaccines in select stores next week, marking the first time the vaccine is available on the UK high street.

The retail and pharmacy chain will offer single-dose vaccines across the UK, charging people £99 for a Pfizer jab.

According to initial reports, the vaccines will be available across 50 Boots stores for people over the age of 12.

This means that people who may otherwise be ineligible to receive the Covid vaccine or booster via the NHS can receive their dose privately.

Boots is reportedly releasing slots this week for people to register and book their Covid vaccination.

A spokesperson told The Times, “We are launching a private Covid-19 vaccination service for people who are not eligible for an NHS vaccination but still want the option to protect themselves from the virus.”

“Our private service builds on our existing delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations for the NHS and we are pleased we can now offer Covid-19 vaccinations both on behalf of the NHS and privately, as we have done with flu vaccinations for many years.”

Boots will roll out private sales of Covid-19 vaccines (Boots/PA)

Current UK guidelines specify that people over 75, those who live in care homes, or those who are over 6 months old and have a weakened immune system are eligible for the next round of NHS vaccines free of charge.

However, this means that millions of Brits no longer qualify for the free Covid service and will need to seek alternative ways to get the jab.

The virus continues to evolve and mutate, and records show it claimed 233,791 lives in the UK so far. While no longer considered a global health emergency, people who contract Covid may still develop debilitating conditions like long Covid.

Privately sold Covid-19 vaccines means people can take Covid protection into their own hands, even if it comes with a hefty price tag.

This year will mark the first time private Covid vaccines will be available across various independent pharmacies in the UK.

Last month, Pharmadoctor, an organisation that works with a network of UK pharmacies, similarly revealed that they would be rolling out private Covid jabs starting in April as long as people qualify following a face-to-face consultation.

According to the announcement, Covid vaccinations would retail for around £45 through their service.

Superintendent Pharmacist Mayhar Nickkho-Amiry explained what this will mean for countless people that want to access the vaccine privately, adding: “Patients ask us all the time when Covid jabs are going to be available privately, so we started taking their details with the promise that we’d be in touch when the vaccination service is available. We are now delighted to be able to get back in touch with our patients and invite them into our pharmacies to receive their vaccinations.”