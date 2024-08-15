Covington mayor Meyer delivers final 'State of the City' address before retirement
Covington mayor Meyer delivers final 'State of the City' address before retirement
Covington mayor Meyer delivers final 'State of the City' address before retirement
Upper Marlboro, Maryland — President Joe Biden has come out swinging like never before against his one-time opponent, Donald Trump.“The guy we’re running against, what’s his name?” Biden asked as the crowd laughed during his first campaign trail appearance with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday. “Donald Dump? Or Donald Whatever?”In a fiery 22-minute speech at a Prince George’s County gymnasium in Maryland, Biden roared about his policy accomplishments, poked fun at concerns about his
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Moscow is reeling from Ukraine’s bold counter-invasion of Russia, which caught many people off guard—including some of the Kremlin’s most prominent propagandists, whose lies are now blowing up in their faces. The blowback is so severe that even pundits whose unspoken job description includes the ability to lie with abandon are now calling on Russia’s mainstream media to start reporting “a bit more truth.”During Monday’s broadcast of The Meeting Place on the NTV channel, Andrey Fedorov, a former
The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.
Eric Trump is going to the moon.The second son of the former president has recast himself as a crypto bro, teasing in a tweet last week that he and older sibling, Don Jr., had “a big announcement” coming down the blockchain.“I have truly fallen in love with Crypto / DeFi,” he wrote, using an investor term for decentralized finance. He tagged Don Jr. and his father, as well as the family’s organization.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right
The Trump campaign tried to spin what most economic experts considered to be good news into bad news ― and they did it badly!
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
It involved the word "couch," naturally.
Desi Lydic revealed some of the people expected to shape a potential second Trump administration.
"But from the top came the order not to panic and that those above know better," Andrey Gurulyov, a retired major general, said.
“The Tonight Show” host joked that Donald Trump might be having some regrets.
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he’s “entitled to personal attacks” on his Democratic rival, adding he's “very angry” at Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.
“What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
Donald Trump tried to stick to his campaign’s new script on the economy Wednesday, but veered off course to attack Kamala Harris as a left-wing Californian who would flood the country with undocumented thugs.“They’re taking their criminals and their people from mental institutions, and they’re putting them into our country because we have stupid people like Kamala and Joe running our country,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina.Calling Harris “far more liberal than cra
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) pushed for more Republicans to support Vice President Harris, arguing in a Tuesday interview that it was perfectly acceptable for those in the GOP to back her even though she’s a Democrat. “I think it’s important to reinforce the fact to Republicans around the country that just because…
“I’m not sure it’s possible to get him on message in this race.”
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff criticized the federal judge who oversaw the classified documents case against Donald Trump at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Tuesday, suggesting Trump would consider appointing her to the Supreme Court to do his “bidding” if he’s reelected.