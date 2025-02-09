'My Cow, My Choice': Kenyan farmers resist livestock vaccination campaign

Opponents of a Kenyan government plan to provide free vaccinations for around 84 million livestock claim the jabs could alter the DNA of their animals.

A protest movement has emerged in Kenya against a government plan to provide free nationwide vaccinations for around 84 million livestock. Dubbed "My Cow, My Choice," the campaign reflects farmers' fears that Bill Gates is involved and that the vaccines could alter their cattle’s DNA to reduce methane emissions.

Kenya’s President William Ruto sought to reassure farmers, stating that the vaccines are entirely produced in Kenya and are solely intended for disease control, posing no risk to livestock.

He emphasised his confidence in the programme by confirming that his own herds are being vaccinated.

The nationwide livestock vaccination campaign kicked off on 30 January. It aims to vaccinate around 22 million cattle, 23 million sheep, 35 million goats and, 4.3 million camels.

"There are millions of cows in Europe and America and none of them are being vaccinated for farting … mine will not be vaccinated!" Ledama Olekina, an opposition senator and prominent Maasai pastoralist wrote on X.

Vital vaccines

Ruto told Kenyans that the vaccines are vital for exports, particularly to the European Union, by controlling foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in cattle and other diseases among sheep and goat.

“I want to promise the people of Kenya that we are going to carry out this vaccination, because our farmers deserve improved earnings,” Ruto said last December at the Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County.

He added that the prevalence of disease among the livestock threatens the exports of Kenyan meat and leather products.



