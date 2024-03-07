Cow died due to lack of on-island vet

A specialist livestock vet left the island in December and their replacement only visits once a month

The lack of an on-island vet dealing with livestock emergencies has led to the preventable death of a cow.

A specialist vet left the island in December and their replacement only visits once a month.

Farmer Josh Dorey said he had to put one of his heifers down last month after her calf was too big to deliver.

He said ideally a Caesarean section should have been performed but there was no emergency vet available.

"To put the animal down was the only decision at the point because I haven't got any other option for the welfare of the animal at the end of the day," he said.

"I tried my best effort trying to get the calf out myself [and] probably put the animal under a bit of stress, which I didn't like doing.

"It's a bit upsetting."

Mr Dorey said the loss of the cow had cost him thousands.

"It's not a cheap or easy decision to make," he said.

David Chamberlain, States Veterinary Officer for Guernsey, said there were currently no plans for another on-island specialist to be in place.

But he said a UK company was working with farmers to provide an emergency out-of-hours call service.

"They will advise the farmer on how to best proceed," he said.

"They will never be able to deal with a Caesarean but they may be able to deal with other less critical problems.

"If you look at the population of Guernsey, and the number of animals we have here, there probably isn't sufficient work to retain a vet in full-time work just doing livestock."

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links