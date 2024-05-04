'Cow On The Loose' Guided Back to Pasture by Texas Cops

Several police officers responded to a bizarre call after a resident discovered an escaped cow wandering around their yard in Mansfield, Texas, on May 1, Mansfield Police Department said.

Police said they received a call of a “cow loose in a residential backyard” on Wednesday night. The cow had escaped it’s enclosure through a fence, before wandering into the person’s yard.

Bodycam footage showed several officers standing around the cow.

“Through skillful maneuvering, the officers safely guided the cow back into its pasture,” the police department said. Credit: Mansfield Police Department via Storyful