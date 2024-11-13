'Cowboy Carter' collaborators to be first country artists to perform at Rolling Loud

Collaborators on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album are continuing to make their mark in the music industry; Shaboozey and Reyna Roberts will become the first country artists to perform at Rolling Loud music festival.

The widely known hip-hop festival will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Dec. 13-15 in Miami with some of the biggest stars in the industry set to hit the stage. And this year will be like no other with Shaboozey and Roberts becoming the first country artists since the festival's inception to perform.

Rolling Loud shared a video to its Instagram account Monday with Roberts and Shaboozey gushing over their history-making gig.

Roberts, who is featured on Beyoncé's songs "Blackbiird" and "Tryant," is set to hit the stage Saturday, Dec. 14. And Shaboozey, who is featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckin," will perform Sunday, Dec. 15.

Other performers include Don Toliver, Kodack Black, Sexxy Red, Lil Yachty, Rick Ross, JT, Metro Boomin, Yeat, Lil Baby and Bryson Tiller. Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti will headline the weekend.

As fans know, Beyoncé released her eighth studio album "Cowboy Carter" March 29 and has since broken many records and made history. It's clear her strides are having a long-term impact on the country music sphere and music industry as a whole.

Prior to sharing the album with the rest of the world, Beyoncé got candid about creating the project and alluded to her 2016 performance at the Country Music Association Awards.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

Reyna Roberts arrives for a rooftop listening party for Beyoncé's new album "Cowboy Carter" at Acme Feed and Seed in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 29, 2024.

The 16-track project has also been a huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists, like Roberts and Shaboozey, and the genre's roots.

Since the album's release, Shaboozey and Reyna have catapulted into stardom and competed and performed on multiple major stages.

Shaboozey's record-breaking single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has spent 17 weeks (and counting) atop Billboard's Hot County chart, becoming the longest No. 1 by a solo artist ever. And he recently garnered five Grammy nominations for the 2025 award show.

Country artist Shaboozey performs in front of the Moody Center at the Ford Fan Fest ahead of the opening night of Gambler Days in Austin, Aug. 23, 2024.

