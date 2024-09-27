'Cowboy Carter' collaborators Shaboozey, Post Malone win People's Choice Country Awards

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter may have not been in attendance at this year's People's Choice Country Awards, but her acclaimed project "Cowboy Carter" and its collaborators were recognized throughout the show.

Held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and hosted by Shania Twain, the second annual People's Choice Country Awards recognized the biggest and best country music had to offer with 18 awards completely chosen by fans.

This year, Beyoncé became the leading nominee at the fan-voted awards with a total of 12 nods. She did not take home any awards; however, some of the other artists featured on "Cowboy Carter" received nominations and won big throughout the night.

Shaboozey, who is featured on "Spaghettii" and "Sweet Honey Buckiin'," took home the awards for new artist and new artist song for his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)." And he was sure to thank Beyoncé while accepting his award.

The Nigerian-American singer-songwriter has had a blazing year since collaborating with the megastar. At this year's award show, "'A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was nominated for song of 2024 and male song. He also snagged nominations for music video with "Let it Burn," album for "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going" and crossover song for “My Fault” feating Noah Cyrus.

Shaboozey, July 2024.

"Cowboy Carter" collaborators Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts also received nominations for cover song and the collaboration song along with Beyoncé. The ladies are all featured on her song "Blackbiird."

Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé also received a nomination for crossover song for their fan-favorite duet "II Most Wanted."

Post Malone, who collaborated with Beyoncé on "Levii's Jeans," won song of 2024 for his smash hit with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help.”

Malone was nominated twice for music video, for the Wallen duet and for his song "Pour Me A Drink” featuring Blake Shelton. "I Had Some Help" was also nominated for crossover song.

As fans know, Beyoncé first announced "Cowboy Carter" during a surprise Super Bowl commercial. She has since broken many records and made history, and it's clear her strides will have a long-term impact on the country music sphere and music industry as a whole.

The 16-track project has been a huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists and the genre's roots.

Prior to releasing "Cowboy Carter" Beyoncé opened up about creating the projects and her struggles within the country music genre.

In a post, she wrote, "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shaboozey wins new artist of 2024 at People's Choice Country Awards