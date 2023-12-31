Advertisement

Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win to extend home win streak to 16

  • Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts with offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    1/7

    Lions Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts with offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    2/7

    Lions Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, left, reacts after making a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    3/7

    Lions Cowboys Football

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, left, reacts after making a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, second from right, reacts while speaking next to his former players, from left, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith during a ceremony inducting Johnson into the team's ring of honor at halftime of an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    4/7

    APTOPIX Lions Cowboys Football

    Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, second from right, reacts while speaking next to his former players, from left, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith during a ceremony inducting Johnson into the team's ring of honor at halftime of an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center, as Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) tries to block during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    5/7

    APTOPIX Lions Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center, as Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) tries to block during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) fumbles the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The ball rolled into the Lions end zone and was ruled a touchback. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    6/7

    APTOPIX Lions Cowboys Football

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) fumbles the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The ball rolled into the Lions end zone and was ruled a touchback. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and running back David Montgomery (5) react after Montgomery scored on a run against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    7/7

    Lions Cowboys Football

    Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and running back David Montgomery (5) react after Montgomery scored on a run against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts with offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) makes a touchdown catch in front of Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, left, reacts after making a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson, second from right, reacts while speaking next to his former players, from left, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith during a ceremony inducting Johnson into the team's ring of honor at halftime of an NFL football game between the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, center, as Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) tries to block during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) fumbles the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The ball rolled into the Lions end zone and was ruled a touchback. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and running back David Montgomery (5) react after Montgomery scored on a run against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
SCHUYLER DIXON
·1 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys stopped the Detroit Lions on the third try of a 2-point conversion with 23 seconds remaining, preserving a 20-19 victory to extend their home winning streak to 16 games Saturday night.

On the first conversion try after Jared Goff's 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff completed a pass to lineman Taylor Decker, but the Lions were called for illegal touching.

The Lions went for 2 again from the 7-yard line and were stopped on an interception that didn't even reach the end zone, but the Cowboys were called for offsides.

On the final attempt, Goff's pass to Josh Reynolds was incomplete, finishing off the Dallas celebration of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson’s induction into the team’s ring of honor at halftime.

CeeDee Lamb caught a 92-yard touchdown that was the second-longest pass in club history — behind the 95-yard connection in 1966 between two more ring of honor members in Don Meredith and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes.

Dallas went ahead 17-13 on Brandin Cooks' scoring catch from Prescott, and the Cowboys extended the lead to seven on Brandon Aubrey's record 35th field goal without a miss to start his career.

Goff's second interception set up Aubrey's kick, but he led the Lions 75 yards in nine plays to St. Brown's TD catch. Goff finished 19 for 34 for 271 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Prescott finished 26 for 38 with an interception.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl