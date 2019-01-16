My Coworker Does #COOK90 Better Than Anyone Ever Has

My coworker Joe Sevier is really making me look bad. The whole Epi team is doing #COOK90 (our annual challenge during which we cook every meal for an entire month), and, naturally, each person's journey looks different. I, for example, recently ate a bowl of wilty romaine (maybe with E. coli?) with stale crispy chickpeas and tahini straight from a tube. Joe ate a steak and arugula salad with red cabbage, crumbled feta, walnuts, thinly sliced radishes, and a punchy miso dressing. And, yes, he Instagrammed it, because an unshared #COOK90 meal is like a tree falling in an empty forest.

You know what Joe had for breakfast this morning? A pocket of homemade puff pastry stuffed with prosciutto, havarti, and scrambled eggs. You can't make this stuff up, people!

Now is probably a good time to mention that Joe isn't a "normal" home cook. He went to the ICC for culinary school, worked as a sous-chef in Brooklyn, and did stints at both Star Chefs and Saveur. This is partly why he does things like make homemade puff pastry and insist it's no big deal. ("It's so easy. It’s just butter and flour!")

Joe's decision to COOK90 this year is a treat for the rest of us, because we get to peruse his social feeds constantly to get ideas. "The best part of COOK90 has been when I realize I don't have something for breakfast or lunch, and figuring out how I can turn anything into a meal," he tells me. "Like when I made a kabocha squash mash to go underneath a slow-cooked pork shoulder. The next morning, I mixed an egg into the mash and fried it up as cakes, then topped it with an egg."

Yes, there's proof—here's the OG kabocha dish:

And here's the nextover'ed breakfast:

Fun, right? Joe's a total pro with nextovers. "One of the best things I did was make a big batch of bulgur wheat," he says. "I used some as the bread element in meatballs, then the next few days I turned the rest of it into a tabbouleh salad and a grain bowl. Then I put the rest of it into a frittata with dill and cilantro." Behold!

In case you need me to spell it out for you: Joe's IG is a must-follow for anyone on the #COOK90 challenge. Or, really, anyone who wants to cook better, faster, and more gram'ably.