Cowrie shells and muscular belles: Africa's top shots

Natasha Booty - BBC News
A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Two women stand near trees. Their clothes are visually striking and their facial expressions are calm. In Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 7 December 2024
Models adorned in cowrie shells and batik dresses appear at the final day of Dakar Fashion Week in the Senegalese capital... [John Wessels / AFP]
A model walks down the catwalk in a tailored linen two-piece suit. The colour is mustard and there are four rectangular panels stitched to the jacket, in magenta, orange and blue. In Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 7 December 2024
Saturday also sees creations by French-Senegalese designer Adama N'Diaye on show... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]
A woman wears a large turquoise pair of pom-pom earrings and a satin dress of a similar shade. Her lipstick is a deep berry colour. In Dakar, Senegal - Saturday 7 December 2024
Her collection features striking colours and rich textures. [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]
Women stand close together in a queue. They are only visible from the waist down. They wear knee-length skirts and straight-leg trousers. In Lagos, Nigeria - Saturday 7 December 2024
On the same day in Lagos, models wearing the rich tones and patterns of designer Iffizi get ready for the catwalk at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria. [Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA]
Two women smile and throw peace signs. One sticks her tongue out as she poses for the camera. Behind them is an outdoor stage in Kroonpark Resort - Saturday 7 December 2024
Also on Saturday, music lovers turn out for a good cause as the Uhuru Aids Benefit Concert comes to Kroonstad in South Africa. [Sharon Seretlo / Getty Images]
Three dancers dressed in red carry a large, red dragon puppet at the Kenya National Theatre in Nairobi - Saturday 7 December 2024
Meanwhile in Nairobi that day, ballerinas wait backstage during a performance of The Nutcracker by the Dance Centre Kenya company. [Luis Tato / AFP]
An athletic man with the outline of the African continent daubed on his torso in green holds up the Zimbabwe national flag above his head in Las Vegas, the US - Friday 6 December 2024
On Friday in the US, Zimbabwean UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo proudly displays his African roots at a weigh-in in Las Vegas. [Chris Unger / Getty Images]
Two muscular women in bikinis - one in high heels stretches up on her arms arms backstage at the Kempton Park Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni - Saturday 7 December 2024
And the next day in South Africa, contestants warm up ahead of the IFBB Classic Fitness and Bodybuilding Show. [Roberta Ciuccio / AFP]
Topless men painted in black body paint crouch together. Their expressions are stern and some carry ceremonial weapons in Foumban, Cameroon - Sunday 8 December 2024
There's another display of physical might, this time in Cameroon on Sunday during the Nguon festival. The event is said to date back to the 14th Century and it was last year recognised by Unesco as an example of "intangible heritage". [Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP]
Girls in matching multicoloured dressed sit in a row on the ground with with arms outstretched and smiling - Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday 7 December 2024
On Saturday in Kenya it's time for the Kibera Arts Festival, which caters to the community in this neighbourhood of Nairobi. [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]
Protesters shout - one with their hands up in the air - next to a red poster showing a woman crying, Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 10 December 2024
In Kenya's capital on Tuesday, outraged citizens protest against endemic violence against women under the banner End Femicide Kenya. [Monicah Mwangi / Reuters]
A woman embraces and comforts another woman who is crying. Both are at the protest in Nairobi. Behind them are shops.
Rights groups says close to 100 women have been killed in the last three months alone... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]
Executive director of Amnesty is grabbed and detained by plainclothes policemen and bundled into a vehicle in Nairobi, Kenya - Tuesday 10 December 2024
A close-up of a T-shirt worn by a supporter of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra with a photo of John Mahama over which is a large gold necklace - Monday 9 December 2024
As the official results from Ghana's presidential election roll in on Monday, supporters of John Mahama celebrate his re-election after almost eight years in opposition. [Francis Kokoroko / Reuters]
People stamp on a French national flag. Only their legs and feet are visible. On a street in N'Djamena, Chad - Friday 6 December 2024
Days earlier, as news spreads about French troops being expelled from Chad, anti-French demonstrators in N'Djamena make their feelings clear by trampling on the Tricolore. [Denis Sassou Gueipeur / AFP]
A close-up of Thuso Mbedu with white and black braids smiling at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood - Monday 9 December 2024
South African actress Thuso Mbedu smiles at the US premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday. She voices the character of Junia. [Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images]
Abderrahmane Sissako wearing tinted glasses and a boubou points at the camera in a jocular way in Marrakesh - Saturday 7 December 2024
Acclaimed Mauritanian film director Abderrahmane Sissako enjoys himself at the closing ceremony of Morocco's Marrakesh International Film Festival on Saturday. [Jalal Morchidi / EPA]
Ignace Bessi Dogbo (R) bows his head as he receives his red biretta from Pope Francis (L) in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican - Saturday 7 December 2024
On Saturday, Ivorian cleric and Archbishop of Abidjan Ignace Bessi Dogbo is formally made a cardinal in the Vatican. [Riccardo De Luca / AFP]
Women stand by the sea and sieve cassava grains into large pots. Abidjan's skyline can be seen in the background - Thursday 11 December 2024
A Yorkshire terrier licks its lips as it looks out a car window. Neon Christmas light are visible in the distance on a street in Cape Town, South Africa - Tuesday 10 December 2024
And on Monday in the South African city of Cape Town, a little dog licks its chops while cars wait in traffic to see the Christmas lights. [Esa Alexander / Reuters]

