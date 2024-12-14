Cowrie shells and muscular belles: Africa's top shots

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
TORONTO — Dozens of Canada Post workers gathered outside a delivery centre in east Toronto reacted with a mixture of frustration, disappointment and hope on Friday morning as Ottawa announced it was moving to end their nearly month-long work stoppage.
Eight people were hurt when a snowy wagon ride took a chaotic turn in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, according to local police. Brockville police said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. on Front Avenue, where a man was offering horse-drawn wagon rides. Police said the horses became agitated during one trip and the driver lost control.The runaway horses pulled the wagon west, colliding with parked vehicles as they careened onto four-lane Stewart Boulevard, which connects Brockville's d
Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they had entered the U.S. illegally.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Nevada has awarded more than $34 million to a woman who was arrested at age 18, wrongly convicted twice, and served nearly 16 years in a Nevada state prison for a 2001 killing she did not commit.
As the nationwide postal strike hit the four-week mark Friday, federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon announced he's sending the labour dispute between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.Here's a brief recap of how things got to this point.What led to the strike?CUPW said the strike was necessary after Canada Post "refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day."As the strike began, Canada Post w
A US serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and raping an underage girl last year, an official from Naha District Court on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa told CNN Friday.
Edmonton police say eight more complainants have come forward since they announced a sexual assault charge against chiropractor Bradley Basaraba last month.Basaraba, 60, is now facing eight new sexual assault charges, city police said Thursday.In April of this year, a woman reported to police that Basaraba had inappropriately touched her while he provided a hip adjustment at his chiropractic clinic YEG Chiro and Neuro on Jasper Avenue.Following an investigation by Edmonton police, Basaraba was c
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who lived in a makeshift camp with a homeless 5-year-old Kansas girl and her father pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and rape in connection with the child’s death.
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others on Friday rejected an attempt by former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to invalidate his guilty plea.