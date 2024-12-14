Cowrie shells and muscular belles: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Models adorned in cowrie shells and batik dresses appear at the final day of Dakar Fashion Week in the Senegalese capital... [John Wessels / AFP]

Saturday also sees creations by French-Senegalese designer Adama N'Diaye on show... [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]

Her collection features striking colours and rich textures. [Cem Ozdel / Getty Images]

On the same day in Lagos, models wearing the rich tones and patterns of designer Iffizi get ready for the catwalk at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria. [Emmanuel Adegboye / EPA]

Also on Saturday, music lovers turn out for a good cause as the Uhuru Aids Benefit Concert comes to Kroonstad in South Africa. [Sharon Seretlo / Getty Images]

Meanwhile in Nairobi that day, ballerinas wait backstage during a performance of The Nutcracker by the Dance Centre Kenya company. [Luis Tato / AFP]

On Friday in the US, Zimbabwean UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo proudly displays his African roots at a weigh-in in Las Vegas. [Chris Unger / Getty Images]

And the next day in South Africa, contestants warm up ahead of the IFBB Classic Fitness and Bodybuilding Show. [Roberta Ciuccio / AFP]

There's another display of physical might, this time in Cameroon on Sunday during the Nguon festival. The event is said to date back to the 14th Century and it was last year recognised by Unesco as an example of "intangible heritage". [Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP]

On Saturday in Kenya it's time for the Kibera Arts Festival, which caters to the community in this neighbourhood of Nairobi. [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]

In Kenya's capital on Tuesday, outraged citizens protest against endemic violence against women under the banner End Femicide Kenya. [Monicah Mwangi / Reuters]

Rights groups says close to 100 women have been killed in the last three months alone... [Gerald Anderson / Getty Images]

Among those arrested at the protest is Irũngũ Houghton, head of Amnesty International in Kenya. There has once again been criticism of the police force, after officers fired tear gas at the demonstrators. [John Muchucha / Reuters]

As the official results from Ghana's presidential election roll in on Monday, supporters of John Mahama celebrate his re-election after almost eight years in opposition. [Francis Kokoroko / Reuters]

Days earlier, as news spreads about French troops being expelled from Chad, anti-French demonstrators in N'Djamena make their feelings clear by trampling on the Tricolore. [Denis Sassou Gueipeur / AFP]

South African actress Thuso Mbedu smiles at the US premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday. She voices the character of Junia. [Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images]

Acclaimed Mauritanian film director Abderrahmane Sissako enjoys himself at the closing ceremony of Morocco's Marrakesh International Film Festival on Saturday. [Jalal Morchidi / EPA]

On Saturday, Ivorian cleric and Archbishop of Abidjan Ignace Bessi Dogbo is formally made a cardinal in the Vatican. [Riccardo De Luca / AFP]

Women in Abidjan prepare attiéké - a beloved staple of Ivorian cuisine which won Unesco recognition last week. [Legnan Koula / EPA]

And on Monday in the South African city of Cape Town, a little dog licks its chops while cars wait in traffic to see the Christmas lights. [Esa Alexander / Reuters]

