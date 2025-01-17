Cows Chill in the Snow as Blizzard Hits Southern Manitoba

A herd of cows seemed unmoooved by blizzard conditions on a Manitoba farm, footage taken on Friday, January 17, showed – although an update shot a little later depicted the herd huddled together “out of the wind.”

These videos filmed and posted to X by Blair Gilmore shows the cattle eating breakfast while covered in snow in southern Manitoba on Friday morning. “This isn’t Gorillas in the Mist; it’s cows in the snow,” Gilmore can be heard saying in the clip.

Additional footage shows the farm covered in snow as the wind howls. “We’re lucky to still have power, and all of Manitoba is basically shut down,” Gilmore said.

According to local news reports, reduced visibility from the blizzard caused at least 30 vehicle collisions in Manitoba on Friday.

Several blizzard warnings remain in effect throughout Manitoba, with wind gusts of up 70 mph and freezing temperatures forecast.

Parts of North Dakota and Minnesota were also under blizzard warnings. Credit: Blair Gilmore via Storyful