Terrifying Moment Coyote Chases Little Girl Through Back Yard

Surveillance video captured the moment a young family had a close encounter with a bold coyote at their home in Portland, Oregon, on October 12.

Charlie Schmidt was spending a Saturday working his yard, with his children and their neighbor, when the animal appeared.

His daughter can then be heard calling “Dad, there’s a coyote,” as the animal runs after her.

A startled Schmidt responds, yelling, “Holy s***!”, while the little girl keeps her cool, and jumps onto a table. Credit: Charlie Schmidt via Storyful

Video Transcript

I don't really get up front.

No.

Oh, shit.

Holy shit.

There's a kygo, there's a Klone.

Quickly.

Get inside.

Get inside.

Ok. Yeah.

Oh, yes.

Coyote.

There's a coyote.

Quickly get inside.

Get inside.

Can I go?

Oh, is there?

I don't know.

Is there another one, seven men?

Did he attack you?

What did he do?