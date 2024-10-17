Terrifying Moment Coyote Chases Little Girl Through Back Yard
Surveillance video captured the moment a young family had a close encounter with a bold coyote at their home in Portland, Oregon, on October 12.
Charlie Schmidt was spending a Saturday working his yard, with his children and their neighbor, when the animal appeared.
His daughter can then be heard calling “Dad, there’s a coyote,” as the animal runs after her.
A startled Schmidt responds, yelling, “Holy s***!”, while the little girl keeps her cool, and jumps onto a table. Credit: Charlie Schmidt via Storyful
Video Transcript
I don't really get up front.
No.
Oh, shit.
Holy shit.
There's a kygo, there's a Klone.
Quickly.
Get inside.
Get inside.
Ok. Yeah.
Oh, yes.
Coyote.
There's a coyote.
Quickly get inside.
Get inside.
Can I go?
Oh, is there?
I don't know.
Is there another one, seven men?
Did he attack you?
What did he do?