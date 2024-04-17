Coyotes faithful fans celebrate their home team
Fans share unique stories with ABC15 ahead of Wednesday's game.
The race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is tight. How the NHL's tiebreaker procedure could determine who gets in.
Fifteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. The final NHL team can get in Tuesday. Here's where the races stand.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
MONTREAL — The NHL says it has cleared Logan Mailloux for participation after the Montreal Canadiens recalled the defenceman Monday night ahead of their regular-season finale Tuesday. The 21-year-old Mailloux is expected to make his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings after spending the entire season to date with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. The Windsor, Ont. native was fined by Swedish authorities in 2020 after admitting to two charges related to sharing, without her consent,
Auston Matthews is on the verge of entering rarefied air in pursuit of 70 goals this season. Matthews is currently one goal shy of the mark, with his Toronto Maple Leafs having two games remaining on the regular-season schedule. Toronto plays the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, both on the road. The 70-goal mark has been reached 14 times by eight different players, with three players having reached the threshold multiple times: Wayne Gretzky (four), Brett Hu
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Seven months after general manager Kevyn Adams declared the Sabres’ competitive window of opportunity as being open, it slammed shut on coach Don Granato, who was fired on Tuesday. Expressing his frustration and impatience, Adams launched what now stands as the team’s eighth coaching search in 12 years by targeting someone with NHL experience to inspire a young but underperforming team that extended the franchise’s league-record playoff drought to a 13th season. “It’s go tim
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Dana White said after UFC 300 that he was worried about the company facing legal action, but he apparently can rest easy.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — T.J. Oshie shot the puck into an empty net and, in the process, scored one of the more improbable game-winning goals in recent NHL history and sent the Washington Capitals to the playoffs. Oshie's empty-net goal with three minutes left helped the exhausted Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Tuesday night under absurd circumstances. The score was tied when Philadelphia coach John Tortorella pulled his goaltender for an extra attacker because his team needed to win in
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Monday Night RAW from Montreal will feature a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Follow along for live coverage of the event.