Amber Alert for baby girl believed abducted by mother in Montreal

Montreal police have triggered an Amber Alert for a baby girl gone missing from a home in the city earlier today.

Police say one-year-old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui was allegedly abducted by her 18-year-old mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge.

The child was reported missing from a home in the Montreal borough of Lachine at about 9:25 a.m.

Monterrosa-Laberge is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with a scar on her left lip and her forehead, while the baby girl was wearing a light pink neck warmer with a pink and white unicorn on it.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says police don't have any information about a vehicle in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press