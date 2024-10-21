CP NewsAlert: one dead, another missing after Vancouver Island road washout

Police on the west coast of Vancouver Island say one person has been found dead and another is missing after a road washout near Bamfield.

RCMP in Port Alberni say a truck was found fully submerged in the Sarita River Saturday night after a "washout," and the body of the driver was later found nearby.

They say a second vehicle has also been found in the river, and it's believed the other missing person is inside, while search and rescue personnel are waiting for an opportunity to conduct a swift-water recovery.

The death comes after police in Coquitlam said a 57-year -old woman has been found dead after her home was swept away in a mudslide caused by record-setting rain that drenched British Columbia's south coast between Friday and Sunday.

