CP NewsAlert: one dead, another missing after Vancouver Island road washout

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

Police on the west coast of Vancouver Island say one person has been found dead and another is missing after a road washout near Bamfield.

RCMP in Port Alberni say a truck was found fully submerged in the Sarita River Saturday night after a "washout," and the body of the driver was later found nearby.

They say a second vehicle has also been found in the river, and it's believed the other missing person is inside, while search and rescue personnel are waiting for an opportunity to conduct a swift-water recovery.

The death comes after police in Coquitlam said a 57-year -old woman has been found dead after her home was swept away in a mudslide caused by record-setting rain that drenched British Columbia's south coast between Friday and Sunday.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

