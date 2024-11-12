Federal government moves to end port strikes, orders binding arbitration

OTTAWA — Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.

He says the negotiations have reached an impasse and he is directing the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the resumption of all operations at the ports and move the talks to binding arbitration.

He says the work stoppages at the ports of British Columbia and the Port of Montreal are significantly impacting supply chains, thousands of jobs, and Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner.

Business groups had been calling for government intervention to get the flow of goods moving again.

The minister's move to end the stoppages comes after the government stepped in to end halted operations at Canada's two main railways in August.

MacKinnon says he hopes operations can be restored in a matter of days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press