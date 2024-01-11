CP NewsAlert: Former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

CBC

An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,