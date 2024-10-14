Canada expels Indian high commissioner, five other diplomats

Laura Osman
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, including the high commissioner.

A senior government official with knowledge of the situation says the expulsions come as Canada has evidence of ongoing violent criminal activity linked to the Indian government.

India had said earlier it was withdrawing its diplomats, but the Canadian official says India's announcement came after Canada had declared high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and five other diplomats persona non grata.

The RCMP is holding a news conference at its Ottawa headquarters today to provide more details about the investigation.

Canada's decision to expel the diplomats comes amid an ongoing investigation into the 2023 death of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

