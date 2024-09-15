'The Life of Chuck' wins Toronto film festival's People's Choice Award

TORONTO — "The Life of Chuck," an offbeat film by writer-director Mike Flanagan, has won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The audience-voted prize is considered an Oscar bellwether and was announced at a morning ceremony that named “Emilia Perez” and “Anora” as runners-up.

The People’s Choice award for best documentary went to "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal," directed by Mike Downie, while the audience award for best Midnight Madness film went to Coralie Fargeat’s "The Substance."

The Best Canadian Discovery Award, worth $10,000, went to Matthew Rankin's “Universal Language,” and the Best Canadian Feature Award, also worth $10,000, went to Sophie Deraspe's "Shepherds."

The Toronto International Film Festival wraps today.

Last year's People's Choice winner "American Fiction" went on to nab five Oscar nominations and won best adapted screenplay.

Other notable past People's Choice picks include best picture winners "Green Book," "12 Years a Slave" and "The King's Speech."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press