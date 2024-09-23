Missing 6-year-old girl missing near Burns Lake, B.C., since Thursday found safe

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — A 6-year-old girl who had been missing from her community in north-central British Columbia since Thursday has been found safe.

Resources from across the province were enlisted in the search to find the child who lives in a small community not far from Burns Lake.

The girl, who is on the autism spectrum and non-verbal, was found on Sunday night around 6 p.m.

Police say she was in a forested area that had already been searched between her home and the First Nation band office.

They say searchers believe she was likely moving around during the time she was missing, so she may not have been in the area when it was first searched.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith says her discovery was the outcome they all had hoped for, and everyone searching remained dedicated to bringing her home safely.

The girl was last seen outside her home wearing a red-and-blue-plaid dress, leggings and pink socks. Police made no mention of a coat in their description of the girl and temperatures had dipped below 10 Celsius overnight in the Burns Lake area.

By Saturday, police said crews from the RCMP, BC Wildfire Service and search and rescue were helping those who had volunteered for the search.

A helicopter, police dogs and drones were also being used to help find the girl.

“We are thankful for the support of all our partner agencies and volunteers who worked day and night to achieve this outcome," Smith said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press