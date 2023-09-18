CP NewsAlert: Pastor gets 60-day sentence for role in Alberta border blockade

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski has been sentenced to 60 days jail for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures that blocked Alberta's main Canada-U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks in early 2022.

But a judge in Lethbridge, Alta., gave him 60 days credit for time already served.

In May, Pawlowski was found guilty of mischief and breaching a release order.

More coming.

The Canadian Press