CP NewsAlert: Police say death of woman found in Halifax Walmart oven not suspicious

HALIFAX — Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play.

The death of the 19-year-old employee in the store's bakery was reported on Oct. 19.

Halifax Regional Police say they have informed the woman's family of their findings.

Last month, Nova Scotia’s Labour Department lifted a stop-work order after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

More coming.

The Canadian Press