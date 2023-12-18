Quebec mother acquitted in daughters' deaths after third murder trial

MONTREAL — A Quebec woman was acquitted Monday in the 2009 deaths of her young daughters after a third trial on the same murder charges, leaving unanswered the question of who is responsible for killing the girls.

Adele Sorella was convicted twice of murder in the girls' killings, in 2013 and 2019, following jury trials. Both of those decisions were overturned on appeal, however, resulting in a third trial that took place without witnesses and before a judge alone.

The young victims, nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina, were found dead in their playroom on March 31, 2009, laying side by side in their school uniforms. Their bodies bore no signs of violence and the cause of their deaths has never been determined.

In her lengthy ruling delivered Monday, Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance acquitted Sorella on two counts of murder, saying the entirety of the evidence was circumstantial and that the Crown had gaps in its theory. As well, the judge said she couldn't rule out the role of organized crime in the killings, a theory the defence had put forward.

Prosecutors argued that Sorella had the "exclusive opportunity" to kill the two girls, with whom she had been alone for a little over four hours the morning they were killed, after she kept them home from school. Prosecutors theorized that she killed her daughters with a hyperbaric chamber, located on the second floor of the family home, which had been used to treat juvenile arthritis in one of the girls.

But nothing linking the girls to the chamber was found. Lachance recognized that Sorella could likely operate the chamber, but the judge said the mother didn't know how to use it to kill someone.

An expert testified that the girls would have had to be in the chamber for 90 minutes for asphyxiation to take effect. But the judge noted that there were no signs the girls had been given any substances that would have subdued them or kept them otherwise incapacitated in the machine.

As well, the judge said the girls' bodies would have had to have been carried downstairs to the playroom. Sorella's physical condition, including her balance issues, makes it improbable she had carried them on her own, Lachance said.

Just before 2 p.m. on March 31, 2009, Sorella left messages for her brother and brother-in-law to come to the home — and to make sure her mother didn't. Sorella was arrested the following day after crashing her SUV into a hydro pole; she said at the time she couldn't remember what had happened to her kids.

The Crown said the accident was a suicide attempt, but Lachance concluded it was not. Sorella suffered from major depression and attempted suicide three times since her husband, a known gangster, had vanished to evade authorities. But the car crash, the judge said, was inconsistent with Sorella's previous attempts to kill herself.

Her defence argued that organized crime members could be behind the deaths of her daughters; Lachance said that theory was not far-fetched and left her with reasonable doubt that Sorella killed the girls.

Sorella's husband and the girls' father was Giuseppe De Vito, a man with ties to the Italian Mafia who was on the lam at the time of the girls' deaths. He was sought by police in Operation Colisee, a major strike on the mob in 2006.

The judge noted that she had told family she was concerned about her safety and that of the girls because her husband was going underground.

But despite having been in hiding from the authorities, De Vito had access to the home, having had arranged the installation of arcade games in the house, the judge said. He had also met his wife and kids a few times over the years since he fled.

The court also heard that an elaborate video camera surveillance system had been disconnected before the girls' deaths.

De Vito was arrested in 2010 and was killed in a maximum-security prison in 2013 after he was poisoned.

Sorella was first convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder in the deaths of the girls, but that ruling was overturned on appeal in 2017. At her second trial in 2019, a jury convicted her on two counts of second-degree murder, but that decision was overturned in March 2022 after the Court of Appeal faulted the trial judge for refusing to accept an argument that organized crime could have played a part in the deaths.

Sorella had been granted bail in July 2020 pending the outcome of the appeal and third trial.

Following the ruling, prosecutor Marie-Claude Bourassa said her thoughts were with the two young victims who died 14 years ago. She said the prosecution service would study the decision before commenting further.

In the latest case, Lachance had to decide from four possible verdicts: second-degree murder, manslaughter, not criminally responsible, or accquital, for which she ultimately ruled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press