Saskatchewan legislature member facing assault charges

REGINA — Police have charged a Saskatchewan legislature member with assaulting and choking another person.

Moose Jaw police say Greg Lawrence, who resigned from the Saskatchewan Party on Wednesday and now sits as an Independent, faces the charges.

The caucus says the complaints are historical and unrelated to Lawrence’s duties in the legislature.

Police say officers received assault complaints in June and began investigating, laying the charges six months later.

An email from Lawrence says he is not providing a statement and is still recuperating from a motorcycle crash from last summer.

Lawrence, the legislature member for Moose Jaw-Wakamow, is to make a court appearance in late March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press