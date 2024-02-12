CP NewsAlert: Taylor wins Phoenix Open in playoff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., has won the Phoenix Open on the second playoff hole.

The 35-year-old Taylor, carded three birdies on the final four holes today to catch clubhouse leader Charley Hoffman of California at 21-under-par, to force the sixth playoff in the past nine years at the TPC Scottsdale Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After the players exchanged clutch birdie putts on the first playoff hole, Taylor reeled off another birdie for the title. Hoffman came up inches short with his birdie attempt.

It was Taylor's fourth win on the P-G-A Tour and second in a playoff. He won his first title in a playoff at the RBC Canadian Open last June in Oakville, Ontario, by beating Tommy Fleetwood.

The Canadian Press