CP NewsAlert: Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second straight year

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will play home games in Buffalo, N.Y., for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

The stadium in the border city normally is home to the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate, but the Bisons have temporarily moved to Trenton, N.J.

Toronto has started the season playing home games at the team's spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

  • Temporary immigration pathway for essential workers and graduates excludes too many, critics say

    A group that advocates for the rights of migrants is pushing for changes to a recently announced short-term immigration program, calling it unfair and exclusionary. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced last month a new immigration pathway that will allow up to 90,000 essential workers and international graduates already in Canada to convert their temporary status to permanent status. The program — which will begin accepting applications on Thursday — is a rare opportunity for low-wage, low-skilled workers to obtain permanent residency and, eventually, Canadian citizenship through an immigration system that normally prioritizes highly skilled workers. But the Migrant Rights Network says a huge number of workers, students and recent graduates with temporary or no documented immigration status don't meet the application requirements. The group says those who do qualify are scrambling to obtain the necessary language test results and other required documents as they compete for a limited number of first-come, first-served spots. "Any belief that the program would finally ensure rights, protection and dignity, even for workers in low-waged work, has been short-lived," the group wrote in a report released today. "Refugees, undocumented people and hundreds of thousands of other migrants have realized that the program exclusions and requirements shut them out." That criticism targets an initiative the Liberal government hopes will help it accept 401,000 new permanent residents — after a year when travel restrictions and a processing backlog caused by the pandemic slowed immigration significantly. Canada welcomed 184,624 immigrants in 2020 — the lowest number for any year since 1998, according to Statistics Canada. The pre-pandemic target set by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for 2020 was 341,000 new immigrants. In a statement, a spokesperson for Mendicino said the new pathway is one of the most inclusive and innovative programs ever launched by IRCC. "From bricklayers to bus drivers to custodians, the range of eligible occupations has never been more inclusive," Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement. "Likewise, recent international student graduates will have a pathway to permanent residency as long they have graduated within the last four years and are currently employed." Survey of migrants When the program was announced, the Migrant Rights Network created an online tool to help migrants find out whether they qualified for the program. The tool also allowed them to share information about their personal immigration situations. The group says over 3,000 migrants filled out the survey and it analyzed some of those results in its report, which is not scientific or nationally representative. Many reported they don't meet the qualification requirements for one of the following reasons: they're undocumented because they overstayed a temporary visa or their work permit lapsed, they're a refugee claimant, they're an international student who hasn't graduated yet, or they're a temporary resident in Quebec. (The government of Quebec chose not to participate in the new program, so applicants must intend to live outside Quebec to qualify). Others don't qualify because they have medical issues or past criminal convictions, or because they don't have valid eligible language test results proving they are proficient in English. "The federal government has created a short-term program for a few that excludes many," Syed Hussan, executive director of Migrant Rights Network, told a press conference today. "What we need is permanent status for all." WATCH | Temporary immigration pathway excludes too many, migrants rights activist says: Undocumented people, refugee claimants and international students have other pathways to permanent status — including the Guardian Angels program for undocumented health workers, the refugee system and postgraduate work permits for international students. But critics say these programs aren't accessible to everyone seeking permanent resident status. A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the new pathway to permanent residency for essential workers and international graduates is among the most inclusive programs the immigration has ever launched.(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Hussan said people in Canada who don't have permanent status have limited access to labour rights, health care and education. He was joined at the press conference by several migrants who don't qualify for the program. Abdoul is a Montreal resident who only gave his first name because he is undocumented and fears backlash from his employer and being reported to immigration enforcement. He said through a translator that he lost legal status after arriving in Canada as an international student in 2015. Abdoul said he has worked in a variety of jobs since then — as a mover, in warehousing and construction — and experienced "inhumane conditions" at the hands of employers who took advantage of his undocumented status. He cited as an example having to climb thirty-foot tall ladders without protection or safety gear. On one occasion, he said, he fell off a ladder and injured his foot but had to continue working because he lacked access to heath care and insurance. "This program is unjust because it solidifies the divide that already exists between undocumented people and other precarious migrants and people with status in Canada," said Abdoul. Barriers to application The Migrant Rights Network's survey also flagged a number of barriers faced by migrants who do qualify for the program — the difficulty involved in booking English language tests at one of two approved testing centres, for example. A second barrier is the fact that many workers don't have enough money saved up to pay high fees for a permanent residency application, or to pay immigration consultants and lawyers to help them navigate the system. "Collectively, this means that people who do not speak English, people who don't have good jobs, people who don't have money, people who are stuck abroad, primarily low-wage, working class essential workers, are being pushed to the bottom of the line," said Hussan. He called on Mendicino to sit down with his group to make the program more accessible. The minister's office declined an interview request. Raj Sharma, an immigration lawyer at the Calgary law firm Stewart Sharma Harsanyi, said his firm is working with about 40 clients to help them apply for one of the three streams. Sharma said that while a program for graduates and essential workers is welcome, the language requirement is causing unnecessary headaches, particularly for those who graduated in Canada from a post-secondary program taught in English. "The international graduates, for example, entered Canada on language testing," said Sharma. "It's unnecessarily strict to require a language test." Sharma said he expects the 90,000 spots to fill up within a matter of days.

  • Group of Canadian youth fighting climate change take case to Federal Court of Appeal

    VANCOUVER — Fifteen young climate activists are taking their court battle to the next level as they try to compel the Canadian government to develop a climate recovery plan based on science. The group says it filed written arguments Monday in the Federal Court of Appeal against a dismissal of its claim that Canada's continuing greenhouse gas emissions infringe on the constitutional rights to life, liberty, security and equality. A Federal Court judge struck down their claim last fall, ruling it would force "judicial involvement in Canada's overall policy response to climate change." The young people and their legal team disagree, saying in a statement the lower court ruling will prevent judicial or constitutional scrutiny of climate policies, despite the harm they say the government agrees such policies cause to children and youth. Oral arguments in the Federal Court of Appeal will be scheduled later this year and the group wants a declaration that continuing high levels of greenhouse gases violate the rights of young people who are disproportionately affected by climate change. The 15 group members, who were between the ages of 11 and 20 when they joined the case in 2019, also want the court to force Canada to develop a comprehensive, science-based plan to reduce emissions. The young people, supported by the David Suzuki Foundation, U.S.-based non-profit group Our Children's Trust and the Pacific Centre for Environmental Law and Litigation in Victoria, pledged to appeal when their case was first rejected last fall. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Accused of lacking sensitivity, Legault doubles down on comments about immigrants

    Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he has no regrets about comments he made on immigration to a business crowd last week. Legault had said that every time the government accepts an immigrant to the province making less than $56,000, it makes it harder to achieve his goal of increasing the average salary of Quebecers. He had made the comments Friday to the Conseil du patronat du Québec, an employers council. Radio-Canada obtained a copy and made it public on Monday, causing a stir. The opposition attacked his comments Tuesday, suggesting the premier was being insensitive. Québec solidaire's Ruba Ghazal asked Legault during question period whether his comments meant there were "good" and "bad" immigrants. Ghazal, who is an immigrant, said she was deeply hurt by Legault's remarks. "I worked for a long time in factories, and what I heard from him reminded me of the way we talk about products on assembly lines," Ghazal said. "Immigrants are not objects, let alone numbers, they are human beings." Legault doubled down: "I don't regret what I said," he told the legislature. "In Quebec, we want more economic immigration and then we first want to create positions that are better paid." Ghazal said her parents arrived without "good jobs at $56,000" but are proud their daughter is a member of the national assembly. She suggested her family would have posed a "problem" for the premier. Legault said his government wants to increase economic immigration and fill 32,000 jobs in the province that pay above $56,000 by prioritizing newcomers with diplomas and training. The province is facing a shortage of workers and has another 110,000 unfilled jobs that pay lower than $56,000. Legault said economic immigration accounts for 60 per cent of new arrivals to the province while 40 per cent arrive as refugees and through family reunifications. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • CN offers pension to widower after claims of LGBT discrimination

    A man in Harbour Grace, N.L., has won the fight to get access to his late partner's CN Rail pension after initially being denied because he was in a same-sex relationship. Ken Haire received an offer letter from the railway on Tuesday evening. It recognized him as the common law spouse of Gerry Schwarz, a CN employee for 30 years, and grants him the survivor pension for the rest of his life. It also includes a lump sum for missed payments in the nine years since Schwarz died, plus interest. "We've won," Haire wrote in a brief message to CBC News on Tuesday evening. The 71-year-old said he's going to take some time to reflect before doing interviews. Gerry Schwarz, left, and Ken Haire were in a relationship for more than 33 years. They lived together in Toronto before moving to Harbour Grace, N.L., to be closer to Haire's family.(Submitted by Ken Haire) Haire shared his story with CBC News on Monday, explaining how CN rejected his claim to the money because the company did not recognize same-sex relationships when Schwarz retired in 1991. CN's pension plan did not include same-sex partners as eligible spouses until 1998. That change was not made retroactive, but the company said a review of how the policy affects employees that retired prior to 1998 is underway. A spokesperson for CN said the company will have more to say on Wednesday. WATCH | CN earlier said former policies may have to be re-examined: Haire fought off and on for nine years, quietly trying to gain access to Schwarz's pension. He said he was crushed by their decision to deny him because it devalued the relationship he shared with Schwarz for more than 33 years. "After all those years and all the people he had worked with, they still didn't acknowledge the fact that Gerry and I were a couple," he said. "We were a couple in every sense of the word. It really did hurt." Haire spoke out for the first time last week in an interview with radio station VOCM. His interview with CBC News, which aired Monday, caught the attention of people across the country, including prominent LGBT rights lawyer Doug Elliott. Elliott called CN's rejection "bigoted," and said the company had no legal leg to stand on. A 2004 decision that Elliott argued before the Supreme Court of Canada made Canada Pension Plan survivor benefits retroactive to 1985, when LGBT people were given rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Haire previously said he would not thank CN's pension department if the decision was overturned, saying it would only be doing what was right and nothing more. CN said a review of its policies affecting LGBT employees that retired before 1998 is underway.(Robert Short/CBC) Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • YKDFN chiefs call on MLA Steve Norn to resign after alleged COVID-19 isolation breach

    The chiefs of Yellowknives Dene First Nation are calling on Northwest Territories MLA Steve Norn to resign after he allegedly breached COVID-19 self-isolation rules. In an email to Premier Caroline Cochrane, Dettah Chief Edward Sangris and Ndilǫ Chief Ernest Betsina, wrote that their First Nation has "lost all confidence and trust in this MLA and that he should not be allowed to represent our members in the legislature." "[We] are extremely concerned by the risks posed to our members and the NWT due to the selfish actions of the MLA in question," the email reads. "His disregard for the COVID-19 protocols and rules as established by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is reprehensible." Norn represents the Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh riding, which includes Dettah, Ndilǫ, Łutselk'e, and Fort Resolution. On April 22, he identified himself and a family member as two of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a cluster of five cases in Yellowknife linked to École St. Patrick High School. Officials say so far, this cluster is not connected to the 14 cases associated with the outbreak at N.J. Macpherson School. Cabin Radio first reported that Norn had visited the Legislative Assembly one day before his mandatory isolation period ended. CBC has not independently verified the report. MLAs were set to meet today to discuss his case. In their email, Sangris and Betsina wrote that they, along with their members, are recommending that the premier ask for Norn's resignation, adding that everyone, "including politicians and public officials, who inconsiderately puts themselves above the safety of others during the pandemic must face serious consequences for their actions." "The Government of the Northwest Territories must take a tough stance on this incident and send a clear strong message to the people of the NWT that no one is above the law," the email says. "We urge you and your MLAs to take strong action on this incident, if not the [Northwest Territories government] will be perceived as weak and send that wrong signal to others that the COVID-19 rules and protocols are to be disregarded."

  • Murder trial hears Hay River man died of hypothermia

    The doctor who examined the body of a Hay River man who was found beaten and frozen in a car in late 2017 testified that hypothermia was the main cause of death, but said severe head injuries were also a significant contributing factor. Forensic pathologist Dr. Mitchell Weinberg testified Tuesday in the N.W.T. Supreme Court trial of James Thomas. Thomas, 29, is charged with first degree murder and robbery in the death of Alex Norwegian in an isolated area of Hay River known as the portage. Weinberg said during his examination of Norwegian, he saw small ulcers in his stomach lining, an indicator of physiological stress, such as hypothermia. He said his conclusion is also based on the circumstances surrounding Norwegian's death. He was found in a car with broken windows, without a coat, when the temperature was below -20 C with a wind chill of -30. Earlier in the trial witnesses testified that Thomas and Cayen went by snowmobile to rob Norwegian, who had been selling crack cocaine from his car. They said after they returned, Cayen called police from a convenience store payphone to report an intoxicated driver off the road where they had left Norwegian. Norwegian remained there for more than a day before a passerby found him. The RCMP earlier said they will not be answering questions about the case until the matter is dealt with by the courts. Levi Cayen's trial for first degree murder and robbery is scheduled to be held in February. Head injuries 'potentially fatal' Weinberg testified in the Yellowknife courtroom via video link from New Hampshire, where he now works. He said Norwegian suffered numerous powerful blows to the head that caused a number of injuries including a fractured skull and swelling of the brain. "It likely played a substantial role in Mr. Norwegian's inability to escape the environment that led to his death," said Weinberg. The doctor said the head injuries would have impaired Norwegian's ability to think and reason. "I have no problem believing Mr. Norwegian would have been suffering some sort of altered mental state as a result of his head injuries." Prosecutor Duane Praught asked if the head injuries would have been fatal on their own, if Norwegian had not been left in a cold environment. "My honest answer to that question is I don't know," said Weinberg. "The severity of the injuries was very concerning, potentially fatal." Justice Andrew Mahar picked up that thread. "Do you think death is likely as a result of these injuries alone?" "In the absence of medical treatment... I think there would be a substantial risk of death from the head injuries alone," said Weinberg. The doctor said the injuries, particularly the brain swelling caused by the blows, would have required treatment from a neurosurgeon. Mahar noted that specialist treatment is not available in the N.W.T.. The trial is scheduled to continue into next week.

  • Ontario to offer remote learning next school year, but no details on return to class this spring

    Ontario will offer online learning for the next school year, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday, though he offered no news about whether or not students might return to in-person classes this spring. At a news conference Tuesday, reporters asked the minister a variety of questions about the current school year, but Lecce repeatedly deferred to the advice of Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, who was not present. "When we get updated advice ... you will know it," Lecce said. The education minister did say the province wants kids to be back in school, and will continue to seek advice from the Williams "on the way forward. "We will not take risks with your child," he said. The province says the option to use online learning will be available for the entire 2021-2022 school year and it will be providing more information to parents in the coming months. The government also says it will increase funding to school boards by $561 million next year to help address continued pandemic-related costs. It says it will spend a total of $25.6 billion on the education system in 2021-2022 — an increase of 2.2 per cent over the previous year. The province says it will allow boards to access their reserves, as it did last year, to help address pandemic costs. It will also extend $1.6 billion in COVID-19 supports to boards, including millions to upgrade ventilation, support learning recovery, and allow for flexible staffing. The government says it will also continue funding for the purchase of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and replacement of devices. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday that 'we want to get kids in school,' but said that as of now, the province's medical officer of health has not changed the current set of restrictions that has forced in-person classes to close.(Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press) It cautions, however, that boards should only budget for half of those resources during the first half of the year, and that the remaining funding depends on vaccine distribution and public health advice. All schools are currently teaching students online as Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order. Kelly Gallagher-Mackay, an assistant professor at Wilfred Laurier University who studies educational inequality, told CBC News she was unimpressed by Tuesday's announcement, calling it a "business-as-usual budget in the middle of an enormous crisis and huge educational disruption. "It's really surprising that they put so little money into providing supports to help students and the education system recover from a year of incredible disruption and … hardship for many students," she said. Most surprising, Gallagher-Mackay said, was the $20 million the province is earmarking for learning recovery, which she says is crucial and is being funded at higher rates in the United Kingdom and United States. "We're talking peanuts. That's $10 a student for learning recovery in Ontario, and that's really not going to close any gaps," she said. Case count drops below 3,000 Meanwhile, Ontario reported another 2,791 cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 25 more people with the illness on Tuesday. The last time the daily case count was below 3,000 in the province was nearly a month ago on April 5. It's also the fewest new infections reported on a single day since April 1. Notably, though, Tuesdays frequently see the lowest numbers of new cases relative to other days of the week, likely due to the processing of weekend tests on Mondays. Today's count comes as labs completed just 33,740 tests and Public Health Ontario logged a provincewide positivity rate of 9.1 per cent. Officials said Monday that the seven-day average test positivity rate was 8.3 per cent. Last Tuesday there were 3,265 further cases confirmed with about the same number of processed tests and a per cent positivity rate of 10.2. It could be an indicator that the growth in infections is continuing its recent trend of slowing, but firm conclusions can't be drawn from any one day of data.It is also possible that the relatively low overall testing figures of recent weeks and high positivity rates mean that infections are going unconfirmed. The additional cases reported today include: 931 in Toronto 653 in Peel Region 275 in York Region 147 in Durham Region 128 in Hamilton 112 in Ottawa 101 in Halton Region The seven-day average fell to 3,509, its lowest point in more than three weeks. The indicator has been steadily falling since its pandemic-high of 4,370 on April 17. More Pfizer vaccines set to arrive this week Another 3,323 cases were marked resolved in today's provincial update. There are about 36,440 confirmed, active infections throughout Ontario. As of yesterday, there were 2,167 people with COVID-19-related illnesses in hospitals, 886 of whom were being treated in intensive care units, according to the Ministry of Health. Of those, 609 required ventilators to breathe. Health-care workers administer the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to residents of hot spots in Toronto.(Evan Mitsui) Critical Care Services Ontario, an agency that puts together internal reports for hospitals and health organizations, said that 64 more patients were sent to ICUs yesterday. New daily admissions to critical care have remained high, with patients spending on average 11.4 days in ICUs. The 25 further COVID-linked deaths push Ontario's official toll to 8,143. The seven-day average of daily deaths dropped slightly to 25.6, from 26.1 Public health units collectively administered 88,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Monday, the province said. Some 378,085 people have gotten both shots of a vaccine. Ontario has given out 5,467,120, or nearly 97 per cent, of the 5,644,975 doses it has received to date. A shipment of 786,240 more shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is scheduled to arrive this week. Ford continues to push about borders Also Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford issued another statement calling on the federal to impose further border restrictions. That's despite the most recent data from Public Health Ontario saying about 1.6 per cent of Ontario's 476,692 total cases of COVID-19 have confirmed links to travel. Outbreaks and close contacts account for about 60 per cent. Ford said his government wants a ban on all non-essential travel, pre-departure COVID-19 tests for domestic flights and for Ottawa to close a loophole that allows some travellers to cross a land border without having to quarantine. The province has sent three "urgent letters" in the last weeks without a formal response from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the statement said. "More can and must be done. We cannot sit back and watch the fourth wave of COVID-19 walk across our border," the statement said. The Ontario Progressive Conservatives are now buying Facebook ads in an effort to get people to sign a petition to ban all non-essential travel to Canada. The federal government banned non-residents from non-essential travel last March, but some people are still circumventing border measures that have been put in place in recent months. Variants of concern have been circulating in the province since at least early this year. The COVID-19 science advisory table warned about the potential for explosive case growth due to new variants in late January and again in mid-February. Briefings from the independent group of experts cautioned against reopening public health units too early after the second wave of the pandemic eased.

  • Halifax mom who tested negative, then positive for COVID says don't underestimate 3rd wave

    A Halifax parent who initially tested negative for COVID-19, but then developed symptoms and tested positive several days later, is warning Nova Scotians to be extra vigilant as the third wave grips the province. Erin Hancock, a single parent of a two-year-old daughter, said she's followed public health rules and played it safe for more than a year, and she still got sick. "Don't lean into a false sense of security," she said. "The first and the second wave are nothing like what we're dealing with now." Hancock was first notified on April 23 that someone with the virus had been at her daughter's daycare that day. But she said she didn't find out from Public Health until four days later that her daughter was actually a close contact. "For me, the biggest disappointment is that we exposed someone, even though we were following protocol still, because we had such a gap in finding out that she was, in fact, a direct exposure," she told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Monday. Before they received the second notification, Hancock said she and her daughter were tested at a primary assessment site to be safe. Both the tests were negative. "We're rule followers so we weren't out having parties or anything, but we did a couple distanced visits with friends, one of which is now ill," she said. The visits took place outside, she said, and before the provincewide lockdown when public health rules still allowed for gatherings of up to five people. Hancock's first test was negative, but a few days later she started developing symptoms. (Erin Hancock) Then on April 27, they received the close-contact letter from Public Health, and by the following morning both of them were feeling unwell. They had a fever and cough and Hancock said she could hardly get off the couch. "I had one of the most steady and unforgiving headaches I've ever had for a few days straight," she said. "Certainly it was harder to be moving around with any amount of energy … and I mean, with a two-year-old, that's just a bit of a struggle." The mother and daughter then had to wait a couple days before they were able to get in for a second test on April 30, Hancock said. On Monday morning, Hancock said she got the call she was expecting: she and her daughter were positive for COVID-19. It was just over a week after their first negative test. "I think people are carrying on, trying to be safe, but not knowing the bounds of the risks," Hancock said. A 'much more transmittable virus' This is what worries and frustrates Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease researcher and clinician at Dalhousie University, who's seeing the impact the variants are having on younger Nova Scotians. "I'm going to see people in the hospital every day that I wish people listening could see," Barrett told CBC Radio's Mainstreet on Monday. "They're very sick. They can't breathe and they're not the people we were seeing earlier." She said many of the people who are in their 20s, 30s and 40s aren't going to do well in the hospital. "I don't think that quite as many people get the fact that this is a more serious form of this disease than we have been seeing before," she said. Dr. Lisa Barrett says she's worried and frustrated that some people don't seem to be taking the third wave seriously. (CBC) "I kind of feel like we failed a little bit maybe on the messaging … maybe we haven't been clear enough that this is a much more transmittable virus." Hancock said she's been relying on her sister to drop off food. She and her daughter are starting to feel better and she's thankful for the support she's received, but she's also worried about her neighbours and friends. "When the quiet of the night comes and you're sort of wondering, is everyone going to be OK tonight? I feel for everybody who's struggling with this." MORE TOP STORIES

  • Alberta government plans to replace lapsed turn-off-the-taps law

    The Alberta government has allowed its contentious "turn-off-the-taps" law for oil and gas exports to expire, but similar legislation may be coming down the pipe in the future. Premier Jason Kenney proclaimed the law on his first day in office, April 30, 2019, while the two westernmost provinces were engaged in a disagreement over construction of the TransMountain pipeline extension (TMX) project. The Preserving Canada's Economic Prosperity Act would have allowed Alberta to restrict the flow of oil and gas into B.C. if the B.C. government continued to try to block the pipeline's progress. The law has been at the centre of a constitutional battle between the two provinces since it was introduced by the former Alberta NDP government. However, the law had a built-in sunset clause of two years, and as of last week, ceased to be in effect. In a statement on Tuesday, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the government intentionally allowed the law to lapse due to the ongoing legal battles with B.C. "These proceedings gave us an opportunity to determine where the legislation could be improved," her statement said. Last week, the Alberta government celebrated a Federal Court of Appeal decision to overturn a lower court injunction against Alberta's turn-off-the-taps law. The B.C. government says Alberta's law is unconstitutional and could cause that province irreparable harm. In a post on Twitter, Kenney called that ruling an "important legal win for Alberta." The government did not mention at the time the law they sought to defend in court would be allowed to expire in three days. In an email, Minister Savage said the Alberta government will introduce new legislation to "renew measures" from the original act that will "allow Alberta to regulate the production of our oil and gas resources." She also said B.C. has stopped attempting to obstruct construction of the TMX pipeline. Academics puzzled by law's lapse Nigel Bankes, a professor of natural resource law at the University of Calgary, was one of a handful of academics who noticed the law had expired without a peep from the Alberta government. He said despite the Alberta government's confident public face, they likely feared the law could be found unconstitutional. "It does seem odd," Bankes said. "It's always been a centre point of Premier Kenney's policies that we want to do everything that we can to secure access to tidewater." The former NDP government introduced the legislation in 2018, but did not proclaim it. Opposition energy critic and past NDP Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said it was a tool the former government wanted to have at their disposal while negotiating with the former B.C. Liberal government. Proclaiming the law with no strategic reason was a clumsy move by Kenney, she said. "They didn't use it because they needed it," she said. "They used it because they wanted to seem like the biggest kid on the playground." Lori Williams, associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal University, is said it's peculiar the Alberta government would claim victory over last week's court ruling, then let the law lapse days later. She questions whether it was the government's intention or an oversight. The Alberta government could also be trying to change its approach without wanting to appear weak, she said. "It wouldn't surprise me if they just let it die and hoped that it died quietly because they didn't have any intention of doing anything with it," she said. Savage's office did not answer a question about when new legislation could be coming. B.C.'s justice ministry did not respond to questions about the issue on Tuesday.

  • Couple accused of sneaking into Beaver Creek, getting COVID-19 vaccines have 1st court date

    A Vancouver couple accused of flouting Yukon's COVID-19 rules and travelling to Beaver Creek to get doses of the Moderna vaccine meant for locals had their first court date on Tuesday. Rodney and Ekaterina Baker were scheduled to make a first appearance on four charges under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) in Whitehorse. The couple, who are facing a charge each of failing to adhere to an entry declaration form and failing to self-isolate, did not appear in court in person. A lawyer appeared via phone on their behalf. The appearance lasted less than two minutes before the matter was adjourned to May 18. The Bakers are accused of flying to Yukon in January and ignoring the mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for anyone arriving from outside the territory. Instead, they allegedly chartered a plane to Beaver Creek, where they posed as workers from a local motel in order to take advantage of a vaccine clinic intended for area residents. Beaver Creek is a community of about 100 people located roughly 450 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse near the Alaska border and is home to the White River First Nation. Officials stopped and charged the Bakers at the Whitehorse airport, as they were about to leave the territory, after vaccine clinic staff raised suspicions about the couple's actual identities. Rod Baker, at the time, was the president and CEO of the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation while Ekaterina Baker is an actress. Rod Baker resigned from his position shortly after the alleged incident. The incident prompted sharp condemnation from across the country and led to Yukon changing its proof-of-residency requirements at its vaccine clinics. The Bakers, if convicted, face a maximum penalty of a $575 fine per charge ($2,300 total), six months in jail or both. First Nation continues calls for jail time White River First Nation has been calling for a harsher punishment for the couple since the incident came to light. In a written statement issued on Sunday in anticipation of the court date, the First Nation said the Bakers' alleged "callous and irresponsible behaviour" put elders and other vulnerable community members at risk and showed a "clear lack of respect for other people's safety, other than their own." "The courts cannot let the fact that time has passed, and more people are vaccinated now, to cloud the seriousness of their offence to our community," Chief Bessie Chasse said in the news release. "Issuing a fine to the Bakers, who are wealthy, without additional punishment, would have little meaning or effect... WRFN believes that a fine alone would not send a sufficient message to others who may choose to behave in this fashion." The release also said the Bakers had not reached out directly to the First Nation to try to make amends. Janet VanderMeer, who sits on White River First Nation's volunteer COVID-19 working group, attended the first appearance on Tuesday and said she was disappointed with how quickly the matter was adjourned, in part because she had driven hundreds of kilometres to attend. Speaking to media afterwards, she said that while she was glad the case hadn't been dropped and that the Bakers hadn't been simply allowed to pay a fine and move on, she was also frustrated by how long it was taking for her community to get justice. "People have been asking me, 'What really [angers you], Janet?' And it's the moment when I realized [the Bakers] saw the oldest resident in Beaver Creek and the most vulnerable person in Beaver Creek and continued to get the vaccine," VanderMeer said. "They continued on. They should have left. This would have been a little story somewhere maybe in the local news — they should have left and they didn't. So making that choice, I want the biggest penalty we can possibly get under CEMA."

  • 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

    NEW DELHI — COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.” India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system. The country has witnessed scenes of people dying outside overwhelmed hospitals and funeral pyres lighting up the night sky. Infections have surged in India since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants of the virus as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies before state elections. The reported caseload is second only to that of the U.S., which has one-fourth the population of India but has recorded over 32 million confirmed infections. The U.S. has also reported more than 2 1/2 times as many deaths as India, at close to 580,000. India’s top health official, Rajesh Bhushan, refused to speculate last month as to why authorities weren’t better prepared. But the cost is clear: Many people are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. India’s official average of newly confirmed cases per day has soared from over 65,000 on April 1 to about 370,000, and deaths per day have officially gone from over 300 to more than 3,000. On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 357,229 new cases in the past 24 hours and 3,449 deaths from COVID-19. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health in the U.S., said he is concerned that Indian policymakers he has been in contact with believe things will improve in the next few days. “I’ve been ... trying to say to them, `If everything goes very well, things will be horrible for the next several weeks. And it may be much longer,‘” he said. Jha said the focus needs to be on “classic” public health measures: targeted shutdowns, more testing, universal mask-wearing and avoiding large gatherings. “That is what’s going to break the back of this surge,” he said. The death and infection figures are considered unreliable because testing is patchy and reporting incomplete. For example, government guidelines ask Indian states to include suspected COVID-19 cases when recording deaths from the outbreak, but many do not do so. Municipal records for this past Sunday show 1,680 dead in the Indian capital were treated according to the procedures for handing the bodies of those infected with COVID-19. But in the same 24-hour period, only 407 deaths were added to the official toll from New Delhi. The New Delhi High Court announced it will start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered. “Enough is enough,” it said. The deaths reflect the fragility of India’s health system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has countered criticism by pointing out that the underfunding of health care has been chronic. But this was all the more reason for authorities to use the several months when cases in India declined to shore up the system, said Dr. Vineeta Bal of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research. “Only a patchwork improvement would’ve been possible,” she said. But the country “didn’t even do that.” Now authorities are scrambling to make up for lost time. Beds are being added in hospitals, more tests are being done, oxygen is being sent from one corner of the country to another, and manufacturing of the few drugs effective against COVID-19 is being scaled up. The challenges are steep in states where elections were held and unmasked crowds probably worsened the spread of the virus. The average number of daily infections in West Bengal state has increased by a multiple of 32 to over 17,000 since the balloting began. “It’s a terrifying crisis,” said Dr. Punyabrata Goon, convener of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum. Goon added that the state also needs to hasten immunizations. But the world’s largest maker of vaccines is short of shots, the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages. Experts are also worried the prices being charged for shots will make it harder for the poor to get vaccinated. On Monday, opposition parties urged the government make vaccinations free to all Indians. India is vaccinating about 2.1 million people daily, or around 0.15% of its population. “This is not going to end very soon,” said Dr. Ravi Gupta, a virus expert at the University of Cambridge in England. “And really ... the soul of the country is at risk in a way.” ___ Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

  • Doctors in Manitoba write open letter, warn of overloaded health-care system

    WINNIPEG — Some of Manitoba's top doctors have written an open letter that pleads with the public to obey COVID-19 public health orders to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. "Our health system cannot manage the potential volume of what is coming our way if we do not do everything possible to limit the spread of this virus," reads the letter signed by the provincial medical leads of 16 specialties, including primary care, surgery and cardiac sciences. "Manitoba case numbers are rising far too quickly. Hospital beds are starting to fill." The province reported 291 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one death. Daily case counts should not be so high, given that Manitoba has had varying degrees of restrictions on public gatherings and household social visits for months, said Dr. Bojan Paunovic, a signatory to the letter and the province's medical specialty lead of critical care. "We're seeing case counts that ... are higher than they should be, I think, if the current restrictions were actually being followed," Paunovic said in an interview. The daily number of people with COVID-19 being admitted in acute care is now double what it was earlier this year, he added. The number of ICU beds now filled, including with non-COVID cases, now hovers close to 110, Paunovic said. That's greater than capacity before the pandemic erupted and is approaching the kind of numbers seen in the second wave during the fall and early winter. Signs that some Manitobans are not following the rules have been increasing in recent weeks. Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said the third wave has been driven partly by social gatherings, including house parties and play dates. There have also been protests and rallies against public health orders, including one in Winnipeg last month that drew several hundred people. The open letter states that while the public is frustrated with ongoing restrictions, health workers are also frustrated. "We are tired, too. Health-care workers have been pushed to their limits during this pandemic and are exhausted," the letter reads. Further increases in infections will add to the risk of more cancelled surgeries, fewer beds available for non-COVID cases, and fewer workers available to staff other areas of health care. The third wave of the pandemic is different, Paunovic said, in that the average age of people requiring hospitalization has dropped sharply. Doctors are seeing more people in their 20s and 30s in intensive care, he said. "Earlier this week, we even admitted an 18-year-old who needed to be in (intensive care) and on a ventilator." The open letter asks Manitobans to hang on for a few more weeks — time to allow patients in hospital to be treated and more vaccines to be administered. "We really need everyone to just really bite down a little bit harder and give us about another six weeks," said Dr. Edward Buchel, provincial specialty lead of surgery. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021 Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

  • Irving Shipbuilding invites international staff to Halifax for its latest ship test

    Nova Scotians under lockdown face fines for leaving their own communities as the province battles an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 that has shuttered schools and businesses while new case numbers reach unprecedented highs. But employees and contractors of Irving Shipbuilding are arriving from around the world in Halifax — which lies in the epicentre of the current outbreak — for the company's latest round of at-sea testing. "Restaurants in this province are closed," a source familiar with the sailing told CBC News on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to address the media. "How can we have 78-odd people eating in a cafeteria on the ship?" Testing the ship's systems The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is the second Arctic and offshore patrol ship off the assembly line in Halifax. The ship's first sea trial is scheduled to begin Thursday, with 78 passengers aboard from at least eight different companies whose employees come from as many as five different countries. A portion of the vessel's passenger manifest for the sailing scheduled for May 6.(Contributed. Names blurred by CBC News for privacy.) Representatives from each type of contractor, including propulsion, navigation, communications and weaponry, all gather aboard to see how the systems work together so that any issues can be fixed before the ship is delivered to the military. CBC News spoke to sources familiar with the sailing plan and obtained a copy of the ship's passenger manifest and a list of the company's COVID-19 precautions. Workers did not quarantine, says source One source said workers have arrived from Ontario, Quebec, the United States and Scotland. The source said workers did not self-isolate upon their arrival in Canada, adding that one "flew in last week." Other workers are possibly coming from Germany and Poland, based on matching their names and employment details with the home listed on their social media accounts. A list of precautions for the ship's crew says "physical distancing shall be maintained throughout the sea trial where feasible." All personnel will complete a health questionnaire and have their temperature taken. Rapid testing will be available before the ship's departure. The document also outlines increased sanitation efforts and mandatory masking when moving through communal areas. All out-of-province workers are expected to follow provincial health guidelines when not in their designated work area. They must take their breaks and eat their meals in their cabins. Signs or tags will indicate who is exempt from the mandatory 14-day isolation period. Irving travel exemptions revoked last year As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia had 1,060 active cases of COVID-19. Of the 153 new cases reported, 139 were in the central zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. Last July, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health revoked travel exemptions for Irving Shipbuilding after shipyard employees raised concerns about company executives flying between Canada and the U.S. without self-isolating. Provincial officials said Tuesday those exemptions remain revoked. Irving Shipyard, with the future HMCS Margaret Brooke awaiting its sea trial this week.(Brett Ruskin/CBC) But Irving Shipbuilding has applied to have five other staff members enter the province. To be approved, an applicant must show the work being done is urgent, that it relates to critical infrastructure, and that no other person in Atlantic Canada can do the job. "At this time, two have been approved," said Heather Fairbairn, a spokesperson for the provincial government. "One for an international traveller who is completing their 14-day self-quarantined period before starting work. The second is for a domestic traveller and the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are in place." Health, safety 'highest priority,' says Irving It's unclear how many workers have arrived from outside Nova Scotia to board the ship and under what authority they entered the region. In response to CBC News questions, Irving Shipbuilding issued a statement saying that it is following directives from Nova Scotia Health to "safeguard our employees." "The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority," wrote Mary Keith, vice-president of communications for J.D. Irving Ltd. "Along with [Nova Scotia Health], we are also working closely with our joint occupational health and safety committee, which includes members from both our union and salaried workforce and together have undertaken additional protocols." Health authority officials confirmed to CBC News that it's the provincial government that approves or denies entry for workers. The future HMCS Margaret Brooke is scheduled to return to Halifax on Sunday following its sea trial. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist

    WASHINGTON — Two House Republicans are asking the White House for documents to explain why a scientist appointed by the Trump administration was removed from her post overseeing a government-wide report on climate change. Betsy Weatherhead, a career scientist named in November to lead the sweeping National Climate Assessment, was reassigned last month to the U.S. Geological Survey, an Interior Department agency. The White House declined to say why Weatherhead, a longtime University of Colorado climate scientist who also has worked in the private sector, was removed from her post. Weatherhead was technically on loan to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy — which oversees the climate report — and is "returning to her home agency,'' the White House said. No reason was given, nor did officials say when a replacement will be named. GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina called Weatherhead's removal suspicious, noting that she has decades of experience in climate science, in academia and the private sector. Whitehead worked at Jupiter Intelligence, a company that provides advice on managing climate change risks, before joining the White House. “It appears the Biden administration is continuing to purge officials in the government based on their ties to the Trump administration,” they wrote. Comer is the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, while Norman is the senior Republican on the panel's environment subcommittee. Comer and Norman also demanded records last month from the Environmental Protection Agency related to a decision by EPA Administrator Michael Regan to remove dozens of scientists and other experts from two key advisory boards. In a letter to Jane Lubchenco, deputy director for climate and environment at the White House science and technology policy office, Comer and Norman said Weatherhead's selection to oversee the National Climate Assessment “received widespread adulation from Democrats, Republicans and even Obama administration officials.'' Don Wuebbles, who helped lead a climate assessment during the Obama administration, called Weatherhead “bright and accomplished'' and told The Washington Post "she’s certainly a reasonable choice for this.” Weatherhead's reassignment within the first months of a new administration appears “solely based on her ties to the Trump administration,'' Comer and Norman wrote, and “demonstrates yet another example of a deeply troubling partisan political agenda" under President Joe Biden. The National Climate Assessment is the U.S. government’s definitive report on the effects of climate change and includes contributions from at least 13 government agencies. The most recent report, issued in 2018, warned that natural disasters are worsening in the United States because of global warming. Despite concerns that Trump administration officials would tamper with its findings, the report was widely praised as accurately portraying the threat posed by climate change. Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed or disputed the effects of climate change, said he read some of the report “and it’s fine.” But Trump said he did not believe the report's key conclusion that hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters are worsening because of global warming and are likely to cause hundreds of billions of dollars a year in damage. Biden, meanwhile, calls climate change an existential threat to the planet and has made efforts to slow global warming a top priority of his administration. He led a virtual global summit on climate change from the White House last month. Matthew Daly, The Associated Press

  • 'A chilling effect:' Lawyer argues Alberta government wanted to censor church pastor

    EDMONTON — A lawyer for an Alberta pastor accused of violating COVID-19 rules says the province's health agency decided to penalize the church leader as a way to censor him. James Kitchen told the trial of James Coates that his client was charged the same day he preached a sermon criticizing Alberta's leadership on the pandemic. Coates was ticketed Dec. 20 under the Public Health Act after health inspectors said he held services at GraceLife Church in Spruce Grove that ignored capacity limits, physical distancing and masking. Kitchen argued it's not a coincidence that the same day Coates had preached a sermon critical of how Premier Jason Kenney's government was handling the COVID-19 crisis. "He (had) just preached a sermon that's critical of the government, which is different than the other Sundays that RCMP and (Alberta Health Services) has shown up," Kitchen told the trial in Edmonton on Tuesday. "The best explanation for why that ticket was issued that particular Sunday after the sermon was preached because it's meant to impose a chilling effect on pastor Coates. It was to send a message ...'You better stop criticizing the government for what they're doing.'" Provincial court Judge Robert Shaigec said he needs a few weeks to reach a decision and adjourned the case until June 7. He said he needs to determine whether the pastor's rights were infringed upon and, if so, whether the government's health restrictions are reasonable. Shaigec heard that health inspectors monitored at least three GraceLife services before Dec. 20 and noted violations of COVID-19 regulations in their reports. Kitchen told the court that inspectors were also at the church on the morning of Dec. 20, before Coates gave his sermon, but it wasn't until after he was done preaching that RCMP returned to ticket him. The lawyer called the ticket a form of censorship. He added that health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 violate other charter rights in relation to freedom of expression, assembly and worship. "We know how important this is to Christians as soon as you look at any history in the Middle Ages or Roman times when the church was born ... gathering in person was fundamental." By forcing the pastor to remove 85 per cent of his congregants from services, Kitchen added that churchgoers are unable to express themselves the way they would in person. A Crown prosecutor, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, argued that no one stopped Coates or his congregants from worshipping. She said the church previously livestreamed services when two members tested positive for COVID-19. "By Mr. Coates being allowed to operate with 15 per cent capacity, he was still able to practise all of those broad protected Charter of Rights. He still was able to practise his religion. He's still able to have multiple services. He's still able to go online," the Crown said. On the first day of the trial Monday, the health inspector who issued the ticket to Coates testified she observed many "risky" behaviours at the church during four inspections in November and December. Janine Hanrahan said during one service about 200 congregants were seen cheering, clapping and standing shoulder to shoulder. Typically, the church can fit more than 600 people in its building, but a 15 per cent capacity limit allows 92 inside. Coates, 41, also testified that the church had 37 Sunday services without any positive cases before health officials closed it and fenced it off in early April. In February, Coates was also held in custody for violating a bail condition not to hold services. He was released 35 days later, after pleading guilty, and was fined $1,500. Lawyer Lieghton Grey, who is also representing Coates, said the time the pastor spent in jail was unjust as he lost 10 pounds. He said harassment Coates has faced has also taken a toll on his mental well-being. "That’s time he can't get back and also the psychological harm is irreparable." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. ---- This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

  • Kenney says after death threats he wants to make it clear — 'extremists are not [the UCP's] base'

    Premier Jason Kenney says he is making it clear to his caucus that extremists are not the United Conservative Party's base, after receiving death threats from members of that group. In a Facebook livestream on Tuesday, shortly after introducing new public health restrictions, Kenney said after a recent news conference he received two messages in short succession, one of which threatened his 83-year-old mother who lives alone. He said the messages read: "You will be executed for your crimes against humanity" and "We know where your mother lives." I think there's a small minority of the population creating their own reality … and maybe they're acting accordingly. - Premier Jason Kenney Kenney said he told his caucus that people sending those types of messages or purporting "insane" conspiracy theories are not his party's base. "These people, we don't want people making death threats, people threatening to lock up Dr. [Deena] Hinshaw, people organizing rallies with Tiki torches based on the neo-Nazi rally in Virginia — those are not our supporters. Those are not Alberta Conservatives, those are not mainstream Albertans," Kenney said. "Those are voices of extremism and hatred." He also read out a message that he said could best be described as "tin-foil hat" from the organizers of a recent rodeo that was held in protest of public health restrictions near Bowden. The message described Kenney as a "tyrannical being" and said his actions — barring large gatherings during a pandemic — violate human rights. While Alberta Health Services is exploring its legal options toward the organizers of that rodeo, RCMP and the province took no action during the weekend regarding enforcement. The premier said he appreciates skepticism and debate about government overreach, and said he's been "viciously attacked" for tolerating that type of debate. He said he welcomes different views, as long as they are within the common goal of keeping the broader population safe and minimizing COVID-19 spread. Protesters against public health restrictions, including a woman in a fake nurse's costume covered in dolls meant to represent dead babies, gathered at several locations around Calgary over the weekend, including briefly disrupting traffic on 17th Avenue S.W. on Saturday. (Submitted) Kenney has been criticized by health professionals and the Opposition for waiting too long to bring in new restrictions and failing to enforce those rules that are in place — but some of the criticisms of his actions to protect public health have come from inside his own caucus. Almost half of the party's back-bencher MLAs signed a letter in early April against public health measures, commentary Kenney said he condones as long as the MLAs do not break health restrictions themselves. Shortly before the letter was released, two of the signatories left a coalition against health restrictions after one of the organizers invoked Hitler, while another has falsely claimed that the worst of the pandemic is over and helped to spread misinformation by hinting the federal government could be creating COVID concentration camps. Alberta is currently combating the highest case numbers of the pandemic so far with 23,623 active cases, a positivity rate of 12 per cent and an R-value of 1.12. WATCH | Alberta cracking down on COVID violations The province has the highest active case rate of anywhere in Canada or the U.S., more than twice the rate of the next highest province, Ontario. Kenney speculated that Alberta might have a larger problem with non-compliance with health measures to protect others than other provinces because many are in "COVID-denial." "I think there's a small minority of the population creating their own reality based on the Facebook pages they follow or whatever silos of information they're getting and maybe they're acting accordingly."

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    Ottawa is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs. Four more people have died of COVID-19 in the Outaouais. Today's Ottawa update Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first time a daily count has been below 100 since late March. OPH is reporting five more deaths on Tuesday including an Ottawa resident in their 40s, the city's fourth death within that age group. Another 224 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 1,777 known active cases in the city, within range of January's peak. Many key indicators that rose to record levels during this third wave of the pandemic are now in decline. The dates highlighted in blue are when the spring melt may have affected the data.(613covid.ca) Numbers to watch 0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one. 34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 18 in health-care settings. 109.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. 142: The combined number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals. 65: The number of those patients who have COVID-19. 28: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH. 37: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU. Across the region Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and four deaths. The region is under Quebec's strictest measures, which start to loosen on Monday. Renfrew County's health unit is reporting three new cases as it issues a warning about workplace outbreaks. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports 14 more cases. Ontario is under a provincewide stay-at-home order until at least May 20. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said Monday he'd like that extended through the May 24 long weekend.

  • Ontario man takes car to Nissan dealership for repair, app shows it was taken for 90-km trip

    Frank Statti just wanted his rear camera repaired. But instead, the Nissan customer has spent two months sorting out why his car went on a 90-km trip from the dealership. Seán O’Shea reports.

  • Surrey's new police department falling short on reflecting diverse community, advocate claims

    A crime prevention advocate in Surrey, B.C., says he's concerned the city's new police force isn't hiring enough officers that reflect the diversity of the city. An April 12 report from Norm Lipinski, the chief constable of the Surrey Police Service, shows that of the 18 executive and senior officers hired so far, three are Indigenous, two are South-Asian, one is Japanese and one is Iranian-Belgian. More than half of Surrey's population, 58 per cent, identifies as visible minorities. About 32 per cent of its residents are of South Asian background. "I'm really pleased, especially by our Indigenous communities, that they are reflected somewhat, but [Surrey Police] needs to do a lot better," said Upkar Singh Tatlay, the president of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society. "We need to really drill down and get into the granular details about what those positions reflect. What I'm hoping is these aren't just cursory hires, that they're reflected in leadership." Recruiting for the force is active and ongoing, said a spokesperson for the Surrey Police Service, adding the force is focused on diversity among all ranks and is confident that the diversity of the city will be reflected. "We are looking for people who want to be a part of a modern and innovative urban police service, rooted in community and its people," Lipinski said in a news release dated April 22. Singh Tatlay said Surrey police have talked the talk but is concerned about the follow though. "We have to ensure that it's truly reflective, authentically reflective and responsive to the unique needs of Surrey," he told Michelle Eliot, the guest host of CBC's The Early Edition. He said that the creation of the Surrey Police Service means the city has the opportunity to make changes in its policing model. "We do this at work right now. We do things in labs and innovation spaces. We do it on boards that I serve on. We've done it in the past," Singh Tatlay said. "We brought on the first South Asian female chief librarian in the City of Surrey, and she's fully embedded into the city's leadership team. And that's been critical. It has brought profound change in the services that are delivered to this diverse community." Not only is a diverse police force important for understanding the community's needs, Singh Tatlay said, but it's also important for the community to see themselves represented in significant leadership roles. "It does provide you with things to aim for, [such as] mentorship opportunities for things that you can aspire to." Hear Upkar Singh Tatlay's interview on CBC's The Early Edition here:

  • Group of police officers files constitutional challenge over Ontario pandemic rules

    TORONTO — A group of active and retired police officers from several forces has launched a legal challenge over Ontario's pandemic orders, alleging that enforcing the rules requires officers to breach their oath to uphold the constitution.Notice of the constitutional challenge was filed late last month on behalf of 19 officers, including two Toronto officers currently facing an internal police investigation for allegedly breaching restrictions on social gatherings.The civil action targets Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario's attorney general, five police chiefs as well as federal officials.The claim, which has not been tested in court, seeks a number of declarations, including that religious services and protests are exempt from rules on gatherings, and that lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are a form of martial law, which the province does not have jurisdiction to enact.It also wants the court to declare that restrictions on interprovincial travel violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and thus compel officers to breach their oath.The action also seeks an order that police supervisors, politicians and public health officials stop interfering with officers' discretion in applying and enforcing the law.Rocco Galati, the lawyer representing the group, said he believes the action is the first of its kind in Canada."To my knowledge this is the first time that police officers... have actually gone to court against the legislative and executive branch of the government, saying that the laws ... that they are being asked and are under a duty to enforce in fact violate not only their oath, and their duty, and their office, but the constitution," he said in a recent news conference. Galati said the officers -- 15 of them active and four retired -- want the court to clarify their role in applying the rules, which he argues are "too vague and broad and aren't clear enough to enforce uniformly and fairly."He alleged officers who speak out against the rules are "ostracized."York Regional Police Const. Christopher Vandenbos, who is one of the plaintiffs, said the obligation to enforce the rules has created a rift in police ranks."The divide that we're seeing is very visible," he said during the news conference.A spokesman for Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General said the province was served with the notice of application on April 29."Ontario's position is that the application is entirely without merit and it is asking the court to summarily dismiss it," Brian Gray said in an emailed statement.Toronto police spokeswoman Allison Sparkes confirmed the force was aware of the legal proceedings."The Toronto Police Service’s position is that the provincial emergency legislation is lawful. The service expects its officers to carry out their lawful duties and enforce the law," she said in a statement.The Toronto Police Association, which represents thousands of officers on the force, said it could not comment directly on the matter but that the service was trying to navigate the pandemic "as best they possibly can." "We know that members of the police service are faced with an entirely new challenge: how to further public safety through the enforcement of local stay-at-home orders. We will watching this closely and hope we can have further dialogue in the future when our comments will not impact any court dealings," association president Jon Reid said in a statement. The Hamilton and Niagara police forces said they would not comment as the matter was before the courts. The office of the Attorney General of Canada and the other police forces named in the legal challenge did not immediately provide comment. Last month, the Toronto Police Service said it was investigating after a video posted online appeared to show two of its off-duty officers violating Ontario's stay-at-home order.The video relates to a public gathering at a church in Aylmer, Ont., and shows a confrontation between some in attendance and local police.Aylmer's police chief later confirmed two Toronto off-duty officers were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act in connection with the incident.- with files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021. Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press