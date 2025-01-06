Trudeau prorogues Parliament, will step down as prime minister after leadership race

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau says he will resign as prime minister and the leader of the Liberal party following a leadership contest.

He is speaking to reporters outside his residence in Ottawa this morning.

He also says Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has agreed with his request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

Trudeau says he asked Liberal party president Sachit Mehra to immediately launch a leadership race.

He says Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election.

Questions about Trudeau's future have swirled for more than a year but took on new levels in December after Chrystia Freeland's sudden resignation as minister of finance and deputy prime minister rocked the government and the party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press