Two B.C. police officers charged with sexual assaulting same woman

VANCOUVER — Two officers with the Central Saanich Police Department have been charged with sexual assault in allegations that "will reverberate through the community” where the officers served, says Vancouver Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson.

Wilson said Tuesday the investigation was launched on Oct. 28 by the Vancouver department at the request of Central Saanich Police after a woman came forward with allegations about the alleged offences.

Police say Sgt. Matthew Ball, 43, and 40-year-old Const. Ryan Johnston formed separate "intimate" and "inappropriate" relationships with a woman in her mid-20s who they met while on duty.

It does not appear that the two officers acted together, Wilson said.

Wilson, who described the allegations as "shocking and disturbing," said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

"And when we learn about allegations such as this, we take them extremely seriously, we investigate them thoroughly, and we treat them very, very seriously," said Wilson.

She said such allegations are "deeply corrosive" to the public trust which police officers depend on to keep their communities safe.

Ball, who was hired by Central Saanich Police in 2016 after 12 years of service with Calgary police, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust, for allegations that happened between Feb. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, 2023.

Ball was awarded a police exemplary service medal by the Governor General earlier this year.

Johnston has been with Central Saanich Police since 2017 and is accused of one count of sexual assault for an alleged offence that occurred between Feb. 6, 2020, and March 8, 2020.

While the female victim was an adult when the alleged offences took place, she was "in a vulnerable position" when she met the officers and when the unlawful conduct occurred, Wilson said.

"These offences occurred in a relatively small, tight-knit community where people really know each other, and I'm going to be very careful about not identifying the victim," said Wilson.

During Tuesday's news conference, Wilson commended the woman who came forward with the allegations.

"You trusted that the police would believe you, support you, and investigate these extremely serious allegations with the tenacity that has led to today's arrests.

"Without your courage, we would not be here today," said Wilson, adding that no further details would be released about the woman.

Wilson says both officers were expected in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Calgary Police Service said in a statement that they were "deeply disappointed" to hear that a former member of the service has been charged.

"This behaviour is not reflective of the values of our Service, nor the good work done by the majority of our members every day. We have zero tolerance for these behaviours and co-operated fully with the Vancouver Police Department investigation, "the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Nono Shen, The Canadian Press