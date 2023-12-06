Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim moves to axe city's elected Park Board

VANCOUVER — Mayor Ken Sim says he's moving to abolish Vancouver's elected Park Board, which is the only such body in any British Columbia city.

Sim says at a news conference at City Hall that he'll be moving a motion next week to ask the province to amend the Vancouver Charter to bring its parks under city council control.

He says this would involve eliminating the requirement for an elected Park Board, calling it a "long overdue" step representing a "new level of accountability."

He says the move will ensure long-term viability and growth of parks and recreation services, and the current system "just doesn't work."

Sim says the move will result in operational efficiencies, freeing up staff time and getting things done quicker.

Sim's ABC has a strong majority on council, making it likely the motion will pass.

"The system is broken and no amount of tweaking will fix it," Sim says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press